Becoming a member of the Ohio High School Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-Ohio honorees places a high school softball player in some very elite company.
Waverly junior shortstop Suzzy Wall joined that list after a stellar high school softball campaign where she finished the season with a blistering .507 batting average to lead the Lady Tigers in that category.
Just six Division II players from the Southeast District received state-level recognition with Wall being named Second Team. Wall was named First Team All-Southeast District, as well as First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II.
In 73 at-bats, Wall generated 37 hits, including 17 singles, 15 doubles, two triples and three home runs. She led the Lady Tigers in RBIs with 36 and scored 27 runs (third most on the team). She also had the best slugging average on the team at .890. Her on-base percentage was .560 (second on the team). She drew nine walks during the season and added four stolen bases.
In an interview with the News Watchman following a 12-2 win over Eastern on April 27, Wall talked about her change in approach at the plate.
“In my freshman year, I was doing decent hitting, but it wasn’t where I wanted to be,” said Suzzy Wall, a junior for the Lady Tigers. “I play travel ball, so I’ve been hitting all of the time. Since I don’t play any other sports, the offseason is big for me as far as playing and getting ready.”
Wall gave props to Assistant Coach Kanawha Thornsberry for tweaking her approach at the plate.
“Kanawha fixed my swing a little bit. I was in a slump for a few games. He tweaked it with a little bit of my load,” said Wall. “I like to get out ahead of balls. He slowed that down a little bit to keep my eyes level.”
“Suzzy Wall has been phenomenal and has been on fire at the plate,” said Waverly High School Head Softball Coach Scott Hayes after that game. “I think she had six consecutive hits, and then had three more tonight. She has just been tearing it up.”
Wall was also an integral part of the infield defense as the team’s shortstop. Fielding-wise during the 2021 season, Wall had 33 putouts and 48 assists. She was involved in turning five double plays. Waverly finished the season with an overall record of 14-10 and a Southern Ohio Conference Division II record of 11-5.
Prior to Wall’s Second Team All-Ohio honor, the last Waverly Lady Tiger to be named an All-Ohioan was 2018 graduate Kalicia Doles, who achieved Second Team All-Ohio both as a junior and a senior.
The following paragraphs list all of the Southeast District softball players who were recognized with All-Ohio status for the 2021 spring season.
Division 1 First Team: Logan sophomore pitcher/shortstop Megan Spencer.
Division 2 First Team: Sheridan senior pitcher/outfielder Taylor Pagan; Athens sophomore pitcher/outfielder Ashleigh James.
Division 2 Second Team: Hillsboro sophomore pitcher/shortstop Kayla Roberts; Waverly junior shortstop Suzzy Wall.
Division 2 Honorable Mention: Unioto sophomore outfielder Alexis Book; Vinton County junior catcher Breanna Sexton.
Division 3 First Team: Ironton junior pitcher Keagan Moore; Wheelersburg sophomore first base/outfield Macee Eaton; Portsmouth West sophomore pitcher Sydney McDermott.
Division 3 Second Team: Portsmouth junior shortstop Madison Perry; Crooksville junior pitcher/shortstop McKenna Headley; Dawson Bryant senior shortstop/pitcher Addi Dillow.
Division 3 Honorable Mention: Wellston junior shortstop Jenna Jackson; Wheelersburg senior third baseman Rylie Hughes; Southeastern senior shortstop/outfielder Alexis Lockwood.
Division 4 First Team: Waterford junior outfielder Cara Taylor; Symmes Valley senior first baseman Emily Estep; Portsmouth Clay senior catcher/first baseman Megan Bazler.
Division 4 Second Team: Belpre sophomore shortstop/catcher Kaitlen Bush; Manchester pitcher/outfielder Brooke Kennedy; Notre Dame catcher Claire Dettwiller.
Division 4 Honorable Mention: Peebles shortstop/catcher Marisa Moore; Waterford first baseman Riley Schweikert; Notre Dame pitcher/first baseman Gwen Sparks.
