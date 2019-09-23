Eastern Football Statistics @ Manchester - Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
Passing: Wyatt Hines 12-for-18 for 223 yards, 4 TDs.
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Wyatt Hines 10-130, 1 TD; Logan Clemmons 3-100, 2 TD; Tyler Hanshaw 7-125.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 4-68, 1 TD; Devon Conley 3-71, 1 TD; Gage Denny 3-50, 1 TD; Bryce Myers 1-15, 1 TD.
Tackles: Kyle Beasley 11, Logan Clemmons 10, Tyler Hanshaw 5, Michael Cantrell 5, Coltan Denny 4, Malik Harris 3, Jake Tribby 2, Jacob Johnson 2, K.J. Reinsmith 2, Bryce Myers 2, Chase Carter 2, Chance Adkins 2.
Tackles for loss: Kyle Beasley 7, Logan Clemmons 5, Michael Cantrell 2, Malik Harris 2, Tyler Hanshaw 1.
Sacks: Logan Clemmons 1, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1.
Forced Fumbles: Tyler Hanshaw 2, Malik Harris 1.
Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 3 TDs for 18 points; Wyatt Hines - 1 TD for 6 points; Devon Conley - 1 TD for 6 points; Gage Denny - 1 TD for 6 points; Bryce Myers - 1 TD for 6 points; Chase Carter - 3 point-after kicks for 3 points.
Eastern Football Statistical Totals - 4 Games
Passing: Wyatt Hines 58-for-81 for 883 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs.
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 18-228, 2 TDs; Wyatt Hines 35-230, 2 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 7-125; Dillion Mattox 13-74, 2 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 24-414, 4 TDs; Devon Conley 13-198, 3 TDs; Gage Denny 6-75, 3 TDs; Dillion Mattox 5-58; Bryce Myers 5-24, 1 TD.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 33, Kyle Beasley 21, Tyler Hanshaw 19, Chase Carter 13, Dillion Mattox 10, Jake Tribby 9, K.J. Reinsmith 7, Devon Conley 5, Malik Harris 7, Michael Cantrell 7, Coltan Denny 6, Bryce Myers 5, Jacob Johnson 2, Chance Adkins 2, Gage Denny 2, Alex Jones 1, Wyatt Hines 1.
Tackles for loss: Logan Clemmons 8, Kyle Beasley 8, Tyler Hanshaw 2, Malik Harris 2, Michael Cantrell 2, Dillion Mattox 1.
Sacks: Michael Cantrell 1, Logan Clemmons 1, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1.
Forced Fumble: Tyler Hanshaw 2, Kyle Beasley 1, Malik Harris 1.
Interceptions: Gage Denny 1.
Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 7 TDs and 5 conversions for 52 points; Dillion Mattox - 3 TDs for 18 points; Gage Denny - 3 TDs for 18 points; Devon Conley - 3 TDs for 18 points; Wyatt Hines - 2 TDs for 12 points; Chase Carter - 6 point-after kicks for 6 points; Bryce Myers - 1 TD for 6 points.
