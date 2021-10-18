COLUMBUS- After last year's race was sidelined due to COVID-19, the streets of the state capital were again packed with runners, volunteers, and fans on Sunday for the 2021 Columbus Marathon.
In the 41st edition of the race, seven Waverly residents were among the 6,650-plus to finish either the half or full marathon.
Cody Hubbard was the sole Waverly runner to complete the marathon, which he did so in a time of three hours and 45 minutes. That time for the 26.2 mile run placed him 531st overall out of 1,738 runners.
The fastest time came from the former Waverly High School cross country standout Jamie Welch, whose one hour and 36 minute time in the 13.1 mile half marathon race was good for 264th out of nearly 5,000 runners and eighth in her age group.
The remaining times were as followed:
- Kelly Wheeler, one hour and 42 minutes
- Madison McAlister, one hour and 47 minutes
- Geoff Grimes, one hour and 52 minutes
- Jessica Stalnaker, two hours and 16 minutes
- Amanda Day, two hours and 18 minutes
Three out of the four winners were Ohioans, where James Ngandu of Van Wert won the men's half marathon in a time of one hour and three minutes. Molly Bookmyer of Columbus won the women's half marathon in one hour and 12 minutes and Sakiko Minagawa won the women's marathon in two hours and 41 minutes.
The next Columbus Marathon is set for Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.