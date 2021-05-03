Post-season paths have been determined for varsity softball teams playing in the Southeast District.
The brackets were released Sunday afternoon with top seeds going to Division II Sheridan, Division III Wheelersburg, and Division IV Notre Dame.
The top seeded Pike County team was Waverly. Playing in Division II, the sixth-seeded Lady Tigers (11-5) will begin with a home game on Monday, May 10 versus the 11th-seeded Logan Elm Lady Braves (9-8) at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will play in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Monday, May 17 at 5 p.m., and the district final is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. Both district games will be at a location to be determined.
In Division IV, the 12th-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (6-11) will head to Manchester to take on the fifth-seeded Lady Greyhounds (13-5) on Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district tournament and play again on Tuesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. The district final for that bracket is set for Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the University of Rio Grande.
Also in Division IV, the 17th-seeded Western Lady Indians (3-14) will be traveling to Whiteoak on Monday, May 10 to face the 16th-seeded Lady Wildcats (4-12) at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional final at Notre Dame to take on the top-seeded Lady Titans (14-0) on May 13 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district tournament and play again on May 18 at 5 p.m. at a location to be determined. The district final for that bracket is set for May 22 at 11 a.m. at the University of Rio Grande.
In Division III, the 28th seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (2-17) will travel to Northwest (6-15) on Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. to begin sectional play. The winner of that contest will advance to the sectional final at Portsmouth High School to take on the fourth-seeded Lady Trojans (14-6) on Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. at a location to be determined, and the district final is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 5 p.m. at Unioto High School.
Varsity baseball brackets will be released on Sunday, May 9.
