Playing another challenging Southern Ohio Conference Division II game, the Waverly Tigers traveled to South Webster and suffered a 66-35 defeat on Friday, Dec. 16.

South Webster moved up to a 16-9 lead after the opening quarter and continued to build from there. At the half, the Jeeps led 29-18. They extended it to 50-29 after three quarters of play.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments