Tigers fall at South Webster By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor Julie Billings Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated Dec 20, 2022

Playing another challenging Southern Ohio Conference Division II game, the Waverly Tigers traveled to South Webster and suffered a 66-35 defeat on Friday, Dec. 16.South Webster moved up to a 16-9 lead after the opening quarter and continued to build from there. At the half, the Jeeps led 29-18. They extended it to 50-29 after three quarters of play.Waverly was led by Caden Nibert with 12 points, followed by Hudson Kelly with nine points and Carson Peters with eight points off the bench.The Tigers traveled to Hillsboro on Tuesday evening. They will be back home Friday night to take on the Eastern Eagles.BOX SCORE:Friday, Dec. 16, 2022Waverly 35 @ South Webster 66WHS — 9 9 11 6 — 35SWHS — 16 13 21 16 — 66WAVERLY (35) — Mason Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kelly 4 0 1-2 9, Cade Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 4 1 1-2 12, Jake Schrader 0 0 1-2 1, Carson Peters 3 0 2-3 8, Ryan Haynes 2 0 1-3 5, Jamison Morton 0 0 0-0 0, Will Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Layne Dimit 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 1 6-12 35.SOUTH WEBSTER (66) — Connor Bender 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Shupert 2 1 4-4 11, Tyler Sommer 1 0 0-0 2, Eli Roberts 9 1 0-0 24, Will Collins 3 2 1-1 10, Owen Mault 1 0 0-0 2, Christian White 1 0 0-0 2, Hunter Barnard 2 0 0-0 4, Jaren Lower 3 1 0-0 9, Jacob McGraw 0 0 2-2 2, Aiden McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, Brylee Dailey 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 5 7-7 66.
