As a freshman headed to the Division II state tennis singles tournament, Penn Morrison said he wasn’t feeling any pressure.
With that lack of pressure, Morrison was able to win his first-round match Friday morning at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Morrison dropped his first set 4-6, but he came back to take the next two, 6-2, 6-2, defeating Mansfield St. Peter’s senior Luke Heinrich. Those two players had the only three-set match of the first round. Morrison met Youngstown Ursuline junior Greg Morgione in the second round, falling 5-7, 2-6. Morgione had an easier first-round match, winning 6-4, 6-4 over Dayton Miami Valley School senior Niyanth Reddy.
Morrison’s Waverly High School teammate, senior Brandon Nibert, lost his first-round state singles match, falling 0-6, 2-6 to Bryan freshman Jay Fortner.
Prior to heading to the state tournament in Mason on Friday, the two players took a little time to talk about their seasons.
Nibert has now been to state for three straight years, a district qualifier all four years of his career, and has 98 wins under his belt.
“This my third and final go-around. I think I serve better than I have in the past two years. I get my first serve in a lot more,” said Nibert. “I am aware of what the competition is like there. There are no surprises. Whoever I face is going to be good.”
The battles in practice between Nibert and Morrison have been intense, as both players have made an impact in the other’s abilities. Penn Morrison, the son of Head Coach Matt Morrison, has spent a lot of time on the court from a very young age.
“Penn has been playing a lot longer than I have. I used to get beat by Penn all of the time in my first three years when he came in to practice every once in a while,” said Nibert. “It wasn’t much of a competition. I was able to get some games off of him this year. He has only made me better.”
Nibert began playing tennis the summer prior to his freshman year of high school and used his athleticism to gain success. Taking the court as a freshman, he played his way to an undefeated season, stormed to Southern Ohio Conference honors and then qualified for the district tournament as a freshman.
In Nibert’s sophomore year, he played his way through a challenging bracket in the district tournament and then knocked off an undefeated exchange student from Colombia to advance to the state tournament. He lost the district title match to Jackson’s Connor Radune, meaning that Radune went to state as the top seed from their district, while Nibert was the second seed.
Last season, Nibert advanced to the district tournament as the top seed and qualified to the state tournament while he was battling through cramps and dehydration. He couldn’t play the district championship match, resulting in Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson securing the championship. Nibert and Jackson advanced to state.
This season with Penn Morrison in the mix, Jackson was eliminated from contending for the district title, setting it up for the two Waverly players to do battle.
“I’ve gotten to play a lot more with Penn (this season) and I have put in a lot of work (into playing tennis). It is always good practice,” said Nibert.
“There’s nothing to worry about when I am playing Penn. I don’t have to play tense. I can just play loose, have fun and get better. Playing someone as good as Penn who can do everything on the court, you have to do more than just hit the ball back over the net.”
The way it played out at the district competition on the courts at Ohio University, Morrison and Nibert both punched their tickets to the state tournament and played each other in an all-Waverly district final on Saturday, May 18. Penn Morrison won that match 6-4, 7-5.
“It was awesome to get to play Brandon in the final,” said Penn Morrison. “There was no pressure because we had already qualified for the state tournament. It was a competitive match. We both wanted to be the district champ.”
“It has been Penn and I in every final (this year),” said Nibert. “That was a goal at the start of the year for us. We both wanted to qualify, make it to state, and go to Cincinnati together. It seems a lot more comfortable, a lot more fun, and we had nothing to worry about.”
The goal all along was to have the dream scenario unfold of sending the two singles players to state.
“I’m not nervous. I don’t mean in a cocky way either,” said Penn Morrison, talking about qualifying for the state tournament. “I’m just not nervous because I’m a freshman. I have three more years to go after this one.”
Morrison plans to use the experience to build for his three remaining high school seasons, but he also hoped to win a match or two. Those hopes translated into the success of a win.
“I think Brandon has made me a lot better this year,” said Morrison, giving credit to Nibert. “The way he plays, he gets to everything, so I have to make a lot of shots. It helps me out with consistency.”
Morrison says his forehand and his serve are his strengths. He knows he needs to improve his backhand going forward.
“It is definitely a successful season to be a freshman and get to state,” said Morrison. “The path I had to take to get there was tough. I’m proud of myself. I had to go through Drew Jackson three times (102 wins, three SOC singles titles, one district championship and two trips to state). He’s a tough player.”
Morrison has a goal of contending for a state title before he graduates from Waverly High School.
“That would be a dream come true,” he finished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.