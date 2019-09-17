It was a tale of two halves — the first half where Redstreaks kept in striking distance and the second half where it took a while to settle in.
“I thought our first half was really good. I thought we were in the right system,” Redstreaks coach Jared Williams said. “I thought we were playing well in the first half. The beginning of the second half they scored quickly and we allowed that to get us mentally out of the game. It took us about 20 minutes to get back in the game.”
The first 20 minutes of the game were very even, as both the visiting Southeastern Panthers and the host Redstreaks went scoreless. After a brief water break at the 20-minute mark of the first half, Southeastern struck first with 16:21 to go in the half to take a 1-0 lead. The Panthers scored again with 11:25 in the half to take a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, Southeastern scored at the 37:34 mark and at 37:15 to take a 4-0 lead. The Panthers would then score three more times before the night was over. Olivia MacCrae scored her second goal of the season with 4:20 to go in the game to get Piketon on the board. The Streaks would unfortunately fall to the Panthers by a 7-1 decision though.
“The first half is what we want; the last twenty minutes of the second half is what we want, but we had that bad 20 minutes to start the second half which pretty much did us in,” said Williams.
Coach Williams and the Redstreaks, however, feel they have been playing better the last couple games than the results have indicated.
“Overall, (in) the past three games, I think we keep playing better than the overall result we are getting. We’re asking a lot of people to do some new things,” said Williams. “We have a young team. We’re putting people in different positions, so it’s baby steps. The past three games I feel like we deserved a better result than what we have gotten, but we’re just going to keep moving forward and trying to get the ball in the back of the net and gain some positivity.”
Along with MacCrae’s goal, Natalie Cooper finished with 22 saves. The Streaks also got off 17 shots. Piketon gets back in action with another home contest against Gallia Academy Wednesday.
“Gallia Academy was a tough match for us last year — another team that can have a high octane offense, if your not careful, so we’re going to be ready for them as well,” said Williams. “We have a lot of respect for that program. But we’re going to come out here and keep pushing with the new stuff we’re doing. I hope that we can continue to move forward to maintain the offense and get our offense more opportunities to score.”
