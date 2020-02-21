The third meeting of the hoops season between the Piketon Redstreaks and the Zane Trace Pioneers was the closest one yet.
In the end, the Pioneers put the game away on the foul line, sealing a 56-50 sectional final win over the Redstreaks to advance to the Division III district tournament.
The Pioneers finished with a ninth-place ranking in Division III in the last Associated Press basketball poll of the year, which was released on Monday, Feb. 17. Zane Trace won both of the Scioto Valley Conference matchups over Piketon by scores of 64-51 and 55-39 during the regular season. But this game was different. The Redstreaks believed in themselves. They did not give up the fight.
“We talked about being the underdog all week. We talked about David and Goliath. We talked about 15 seeds upsetting 2 seeds in the NCAA tournament. We talked about the miracle team of USA Hockey. I told them there were three words to describe all of those underdogs,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller.
“First and foremost is resilience. You have to be tough enough to battle through adversity and come out better. This group showed it all night tonight. The second and third are belief and no fear. We have to believe in ourselves even in times of adversity. We just know we are here and ready to fight.”
Piketon led just once in the game, while the Pioneers produced double digit leads twice. But each time, the Redstreaks had an answer, cutting the lead to three early in the third, midway through the third, and then again very late in the fourth quarter. They came the closest to regaining the lead when they trimmed the Pioneer lead to two points late in the third.
Piketon’s only lead came midway through the opening quarter after Chris Chandler and Levi Gullion connected on back-to-back three-pointers to go up 6-5 over the Pioneers. But Zane Trace was also successful from long range. The two-time and current SVC Player of the Year, Cam Evans, scored 11 of his team’s 18 points, going 3-for-4 from long range. Pioneer point guard Colby Swain delivered the other three-pointer as the Pioneers finished 4-of-5 from long distance and moved ahead 18-12.
Swain started the scoring underneath with a reverse layup on a pass from Nick Nesser. Then Evans connected on his fourth trey of the game, opening up a 23-12 advantage. That was the largest lead the Pioneers could obtain. The Redstreaks set Nesser up for a charging foul, sending him to the bench with his second foul of the half. Gullion responded with Piketon’s first bucket of the quarter before Brody Fuller followed with a three-pointer, pulling the Redstreaks right back within six, 23-17. The rest of Piketon’s scoring in the quarter belonged to Gullion.
Tra Swayne set Gullion up for his next basket with a nice pass across the lane. The Redstreaks continued to look for Gullion, getting the ball to him. He added two more buckets and the final three-pointer of the half. The Pioneers had answering shot for each of his, but Gullion’s final three-pointer cut the lead to five, 31-26, at the break.
Chandler had the first bucket of the second half, getting the Streaks within three points, 31-28. But the Pioneers went on a 7-0 run, going up by 10, 38-28, which forced the Redstreaks to take a timeout.
Coming out of that timeout, Piketon mimicked Zane Trace’s 7-0 run. Fuller started it with a triple before Piketon’s two seniors, Tyree Harris and Logan Nichols, added back-to-back buckets to get within three again, 38-35. Swain broke the Pioneer drought, briefly pushing his team’s lead to five, 40-35. Then Fuller made it even closer, draining another three-pointer to cut the lead to 40-38 with 1:59 left in the third quarter. But the Pioneers pushed the lead up to five again, 44-39, by the end of the frame.
Starting the scoring in the fourth quarter, Zane Trace increased the lead to seven, before Harris fired up another three-pointer for the Streaks, getting them within four, 46-42. Evans scored again before Swayne answered for the Streaks, making it 48-44. The score stood that way for almost two minutes as Zane Trace looked for the right opportunity to score. It came with 3:10 to go when Evans hit his fifth three-pointer of the game, and the first of the second half. That put the Pioneers ahead 51-44.
Defensively, the Redstreaks never doubted, forcing four Zane Trace turnovers over the next two minutes, including a five-second call along with steals from Fuller and Nichols. The only ZTHS shot attempt taken during that stretch came from Triton Davidson, but that was resoundingly blocked by the Redstreaks. After the block, Chandler had the opportunity to draw the attention of Zane Trace defenders and flipped the ball to Gullion, cutting the lead to five, 51-46. Fuller’s steal came next, as he swiped the inbound pass, leading to pair of free throws for Chandler, who hit both to cut the lead to 51-48 with 39 seconds to go.
Forced to foul, the Redstreaks put Luke Johnson on the line for a one-and-one with 31.9 seconds to go. Johnson hit both shots, increasing the lead to 53-38. The Redstreaks missed from three-point range and had to foul Evans with 13.5 seconds to go. Evans hit both shots of his one-and-one, increasing the lead to 55-48. Harris was able to score the final Piketon bucket, but with 0.1 second left, there was little time. The Streaks fouled Swain, who hit his first freebie, but missed the second, letting the clock start and expire to complete the 56-50 win.
“We did our best to answer every run they had. Our kids battled. They are just better than us. They are older than us. Our kids grew tonight more than they have all season in one game because of Zane Trace. Give credit to Zane Trace. I have the feeling they are going to have quite a bit of success left the rest of this year,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller.
“We struggle to score sometimes, but we do a pretty good job defensively, which keeps us in the lot of games. In the first half, we didn’t really have that same impact defensively. But we were able to figure it out in the second half. If you don’t count the free throws at the end when we were trying to get possessions, we gave up 20 points to a team that has won 20 games now.”
Gullion finished with 18 points to lead the Redstreaks, having 16 of those in the first half. Harris finished with 11 points and four rebounds, followed by Fuller with nine points, two steals and three assists.
For Zane Trace, Evans finished with 26 points, followed by Swain with 10 points and Nesser with eight points.
“Levi (Gullion) has grown incredibly. He is essentially a freshman. He missed all of his freshman year with a back injury. To jump straight into varsity as a full-time starter with a major role and play like he has, we have just seen the tip of the iceberg for him,” said Miller.
“Brody (Fuller) was incredible. We got contributions all around. Tra (Swayne) made some big plays and is wise beyond his years.
“I hope Chris (Chandler) that he is appreciative of the attention he gets (from the defense of opponents). If you would have asked him if he’s had that treatment before, I’m going to guess Chris is going to say never. That is a testament of what he has done this year and what he has become as a basketball player. Are we going to grow in the offseason like we grew during the season?”
The Redstreaks will lose Tyree Harris and Logan Nichols to graduation, which will leave huge voids to be filled.
“We are losing two seniors, but feels like we are losing 10. The growth from Tyree Harris has been incredible. Tyree grew exponentially. He leads the league in drawing charges,” said Miller. “Logan Nichols battled back from an ACL and earned my trust back (as a player and floor leader). He has played in crunch time the last two games. Logan made some big plays. I think this was maybe Logan’s eighth or ninth game back with us.”
The Redstreaks end the year with an overall record of 12-12. They finished Scioto Valley Conference at 7-7 for fourth place in the standings. Zane Trace will head to Ohio University’s Convocation Center to play a district semifinal matchup versus the winner between Albany Alexander and Adena on March 1 at 5:30 p.m.
