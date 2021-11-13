Following a historic football season for the Piketon Redstreaks (Division 5) and a sixth-straight playoff appearance for the Waverly Tigers (Division 4), both teams have been recognized by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.
The All-Southeast Ohio selections were released on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:01 a.m. by contributing area news outlets.
Highlighting the honors in Division 5 were the father-son duo of Piketon quarterback Levi Gullion who was Co-Offensive Player of the Year, and Piketon Head Football Coach Tyler Gullion, who was named Division 5 Coach of the Year.
In Division 4, Waverly quarterback Wade Futhey was the Offensive Player of the Year, while linebacker J.T. Barnett was the Defensive Player of the Year.
For Piketon County’s Ohio High School Athletic Association sanctioned teams, Piketon had nine athletes and their coach recognized, Waverly had eight athletes honored, and in Division 7, the Eastern Eagles had one selection.
The following sections highlight the honors bestowed on each team and the statistics behind those awards.
PIKETON
With 19 seniors on the roster to lead the charge, the Piketon Redstreaks marched through the 2021 football season without a loss, going a perfect 9-0 to complete the first undefeated run since 1964.
The Redstreaks also completed Scioto Valley Conference play at a perfect 6-0, leading to a coveted “Gold Ball” trophy, reserved for teams that make it through the league schedule without a loss. It was the their first league title since the 1997 season and the 10th overall. The only SVC contest that Piketon did not play this year was against Southeastern due to a COVID-19 quarantine for the Ross County opponent.
Piketon continued to make history by hosting a playoff game for the first time and winning it, defeating the Coshocton Redskins 32-14. The season came to an end the following week as Piketon suffered a 30-22 loss to the visiting Columbus Academy Vikings in a game that went down to the wire. The Redstreaks end the year with an overall record of 10-1. Piketon’s playoff appearance was the fourth in school history.
For all that success, Piketon Head Football Coach Tyler Gullion was named Division 5 Coach of the Year. Gullion’s assistant coaching staff includes Chris Pfeifer, Mark Rockwell, Jeff Spires, Rusty Wright, Steve Chester, JB Berry, and Ian Montgomery.
Leading the charge statistically was Piketon senior quarterback Levi Gullion, son of Coach Tyler Gullion, by putting up what has been described as video game-like numbers for his final year as a high school player. Those statistics and his performance led to Levi Gullion being named Division 5 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Portsmouth High School quarterback Drew Roe.
Levi Gullion, who stands 6-foot, 3-inches and weighs 195 pounds, generated 4,102 yards for an average of 372.9 per game.
In the passing game, Gullion totaled 170 completions on 282 attempts for 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns, while having just five interceptions. Gullion was also the leading rusher for the Redstreaks, carrying the ball 128 times for 1,023 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught one pass for a four yard gain.
Gullion scored 150 total points to lead the Redstreaks there as well, having 126 points for his 21 rushing touchdowns and 24 conversion points on 12 rushes.
Called upon to play defense in some games, Gullion made 36 tackles, had three pass deflections, caused one fumble, and made one interception.
Joining Gullion as Division 5 First Team honorees, senior receivers Camren Loar (5-9, 159 pounds) and Johnny Burton (5-11 175 pounds) both finished with more than 1,200 yards receiving.
Loar caught 61 passes for 1289 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 80 total yards with a touchdown. On defense, he had one interception with a 23 yard return. Adding those resulted in 1,392 all-purpose yards.
Defensively, Loar also had 29 tackles, one forced fumble to save a touchdown in the 43-20 win over Paint Valley, and one pass deflection.
Burton secured 67 passes from Gullion for 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 1 carry for 18 yards. Those resulted in 1,242 yards. On defense, Burton had one fumble recovery, which happened to be on the fumble that Loar caused in the Paint Valley game. Burton also had 12 tackles and six pass deflections.
To generate all of that offense, the Redstreaks needed a strong offensive line, which included Hunter McComas, Alex and Tre Jenkins, Gabe Lamerson, and Dawson Montgomery. As the lone senior on the line, Hunter McComas at 6-2 and 225 points, was a First Team Division 5 selection. Behind that line led by McComas, the Redstreaks totaled 1960 rushing yards with 33 touchdowns and 3,093 passing yards with 31 touchdowns.
Two defensive players also received First Team Division 5 honors.
Senior Braiden Dunham (6-4, 215 pounds) played a very disruptive defensive end. Dunham totaled 56 tackles for the season. But the ones where he broke into the backfield are where Dunham stood out. He was the top defender in three statistical categories, including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and 17 hurries of the opposing quarterback. Dunham caused three fumbles and blocked a punt.
The lone underclassman on the list, sophomore Zane Brownfield was named First Team Division 5 as a linebacker. Brownfield (5-8, 175 pounds) led the team in tackles with 74 and led team in interceptions with three, having those at crucial points in the season. He also had two pass deflections, two tackles for loss and four hurries of the opposing quarterback.
Three seniors were named Special Mention Division 5, including senior tight end/linebacker Kydan Potts (6-3, 190 pounds), senior offensive/defensive lineman Jacob Taylor (6-2, 235 pounds), and senior defensive back Carter Williams (6-2, 190 pounds).
On offense, Potts caught 19 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. On defense, he had, 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, one caused fumble, three hurries of the opposing quarterback.
Taylor played defensive line only for most of the season, but had some time on the offensive line during the postseason. On defense, he totaled 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, five hurries, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. Serving as a fullback occasionally, Taylor had four rushes for 16 yards. He also became the team’s kicker after senior Brandt Thompson was lost for the season due to an injury, finishing 7-for-10 in point-after attempts.
Williams finished as the second leading tackler on the team with 66. He also had one tackle for loss, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.
WAVERLY
For the past six years, the Waverly Tigers have been a dominant force in Division 4 of the Southeast District.
Continuing the successful tradition the Tigers have built under Waverly Head Football Chris Crabtree and his coaching staff, the Tigers have received top honors in the Division 4 OPSWA All-Southeast District selections.
In that span of time from 2016 through 2021, the Tigers have compiled an overall record of 51-14, while going 24-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
For a school-record six straight seasons, the Waverly Tigers have been in the Division 4 football post. Over the past three years, Waverly has won its opening round matchup in the postseason.
including Jake Knight, Jordan Belt, Jason Bolin, Ferdie Marquez, Trevon Bolin, Zach Smith, Tyler Rowe and Daniel Sand,
9 Penn Morrison 6-4 194 WR/DB 12
Penn Morrison = 1,917 All-Purpose Yards = 1,136 receiving yards with 15 TDs, 309 punt return yards on 13 returns with 1 TD, 335 kickoff return yards on 12 retyrbs with 1 TD, and 8 interceptions with 105 return yards
Scored 102 points on 17 TDs to lead team
41.5 tackles (40 solo, 3 assists), 1 fumble recovery
1 Mark Stulley 5-9 155 WR/DB 12
1,127 All-Purpose Yards = 18 rushes for 162 yards, 1 TD; 57 receptions for 733 yards, 6 TDs; 3 punt returns for 52 yards; 11 kick returns for 182 yards
Defense: 34 solo tackles, 11 assists for 39.5 (4th on the team); 6.5 tackles for a combined loss of 21 yards; 1 fumble recovery with a 30 yard return that included a touchdown, 3 pass deflections, 1 sack with an 8 yard loss, 1 interception
8 TDs for 50 points
6 Will Futhey 6-5 205 WR/DB 12
Receiving: 52-711, 11 TDs
66 points — 3rd on team
Defense: 42.5 tackles (39 solo, 7 assists)
10.5-42 TFL
2 sacks for 12 yard loss
1 fumble recovery with a 12 yard return
4 pass deflections
15 Wade Futhey 5-11 185 QB 12
Passing: 195-for-301 for 2,823 yards, 33 TDs, 9 INTs
Also had 2 rushing TDs
54 Brock Adams 6-2 305 OL 11
Offense 1,257 rush yards with 19 TDs, 2879 passing yards, 34 TDs
4 J.T. Barnett 6-0 195 LB 12
81 tackles — leads team
7.5 TFL for 28 yards
1 sack for 4 yard loss
1 forced fumble
Fumble recovery for TD
Kickoff return TD
Rushing: 12 carries for 25 yards
Punting: 23-860 yards for an average of 37.4 yards per punt with a long of 56 yards, 3 fair catches and 5 inside the 20-yard line
8 Wyatt Crabtree 6-2 205 TE/DE 11
49 tackles — third on team
Leads in TFL -14.5 for 76 yards lost
Leads in sacks — 9 for 65 yards lost
1 fumble recovery
1 pass break up
On offense — 9 receptions for 127 yards and a TD; 2 rushes for 5 yards and a TD
73 Logan Long 5-9 265 DL 11
7 tackles, 2 TFL for a combined 8 yard loss, 1 sack for 5 yard loss
EASTERN
75/88 K.J.Reinsmith 6-4 275 TE/OL/DL 11
