History continues to be made for the Piketon Redstreaks who are in the first year of the varsity restart of boys soccer.
Piketon’s latest piece of history came Monday night when the Redstreaks defeated the visiting Westfall Mustangs 5-1 for their first varsity win as a boys-only squad. Not only was it the first varsity win, but it was also the first Scioto Valley Conference victory for the program.
“It all came together that night, after months of hard work and dedication of our young men,” said Piketon coach Eric Nichols. “The lads were absolutely laser-focused and eager to win — nothing less than our best effort that night was the expectation placed on every player. Coach (Ally) Shaw and I have been so proud of them this season — they have never quit and the team unity we observe is second to none.”
In that win, sophomore Brandt Thompson and junior captain Noah Nichols powered the offense. Thompson tallied four of the five goals in the win, with Nichols providing three assists and the other goal. The Redstreak defense limited Westfall to only four shots on goal. Those shots were readily stopped by senior goalkeeper and co-captain Aaron Taylor.
Coach Nichols was pleased that his team could record the win on “YMCA Youth Soccer Night”.
“The boys were so glad that they had a chance to shine in front of the future Redstreaks, Tigers, Indians and Eagles during Pike County YMCA Youth Night. The player tunnel on the field during team introductions was really first class,” said Nichols.
“Thank you to the parents, my assistant coach Ally Shaw, school administration and the continued support of the Piketon Soccer community,” said Nichols. “Working together, tonight we took a bold step forward in building a bright future for Piketon soccer. Failure of our program is not an option. We owe it to our kids, families and community to deliver the best possible soccer experience to them.”
On Thursday evening, the Redstreaks faced the North Adams Green Devils and lost 2-1. Piketon lost to that same team 12-0 one year ago, which shows leaps and bounds of growth for the Redstreaks over the past year.
Piketon will be back home Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, to play Western at 7 p.m. for senior night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.