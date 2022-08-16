The Eastern defensive line waits for the Valley offense to break the huddle as the sun sets in the trees to the west of Eastern’s field during the Sept. 9, 2021 game. The Eastern Eagles have the majority of their players returning to the gridiron for the 2022 season.
Waverly’s Wyatt Crabtree breaks away for a 31-yard touchdown after catching a pass from quarterback Wade Futhey in the 2021 opener against Miami Trace. The Tigers will be traveling to Miami Trace to open the football season Friday night.
Piketon running back Jayden Thacker dives forward for additional yardage during the 2021 home playoff game versus Coshocton. Thacker is one of the Redstreaks who will be returning to the lineup this season.
It is the week that many football fans have been waiting on since last fall ... the opening week of high school football season in Ohio.
For Pike County teams, week one action begins Friday, Aug. 19. The Piketon Redstreaks will have the lone home game for the week, as they will entertain the Goshen Warriors at 7 p.m.
The Waverly Tigers will travel to Miami Trace to tangle with the Panthers in a 7 p.m. battle, while the Eastern Eagles will head to Albany to battle the Alexander Spartans.
Waverly will remain in the same division and region as the past few seasons: Division IV, Region 16. The Tigers will have some big holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball. Gone are quarterback Wade Futhey and receivers Will Futhey, Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley — a group that accounted for a lot of yardage and scoring in 2021.
The Tigers do have the majority of their offensive line back along with a stable of running backs. Defensively, they will look to replace the production in the tackling department as they lost several key players in the linebacking core as well.
Piketon also remains in the same division and region: Division V, Region 19. Like the Tigers, the Redstreaks face the task of replacing their quarterback Levi Gullion and leading receivers Johny Burton and Camren Loar.
Also like Waverly, the Redstreaks have the majority of their line returning, as well as running back Jayden Thacker. Defensively, they also will have holes to fill.
The Eastern Eagles have moved up one division, going to Division VI, Region 28. Their losses to graduation were small, having lost receiver Devon Conley from last year’s team.
Eastern’s offensive line is expected to be a strength, as it includes multiple seniors. Many of the team’s skill players return from one season ago.
In just a few days, Eastern, Piketon and Waverly football fans will get to see the 2022 versions of their teams take the field under Friday night lights.
The Pike County News Watchman’s annual Fall Sports Edition will be published in the Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 edition.
