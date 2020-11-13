The Southeast District of the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association recently released its list of honors. The following team listings include the athlete, their school, their grade level, and position played if available.
Division 1, First Team: Addie Erlsan, Chillicothe, 12, F; Brooklin Harris, Logan, 10, F; Gemma Maimone, Chillicothe 10.
Division 1, Second Team: Ali Mathis, Chillicothe, 9; Maya Burggraf, Logan, D; Dani Wolfe, Logan, D.
Division 1, Honorable Mention: Avery Erslan, Chillicothe, 10; Emilee Kessler, Logan, D; Addie Price, Chillicothe, 10; Madison Turner, Logan, MD.
Girls Division I Player of the Year: Addie Erslan, Chillicothe
Girls Division I Coach of the Year: Tyler Wickham, Chillicothe
Girls Division I Assistant Coach of the Year: Greg Rimkus, Logan
D2 First Team: Nikki Beans, Athens, 12 GK; Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace, 12, MD; Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union, 11, F; Nilyn Cockerham, Circleville, 10, F; Mackenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro, 11, GK; Alexis Frazee, Warren Local, 10, D; Sydney Free, Unioto, 12, GK; Danielle Jones, Circleville, 12, D; Sarah Lefever, Jackson, 11, D; Loren Moran, Waverly, 12, MD; Kristen Pfaff, Marietta, 10, MD; Kerigan Pollard, McClain, 12, F; Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy, 11, MD/D; Isabel Ruff, Fairfield Union, 11, MD/F; Riley Schultz, Logan Elm, 12, MD; Courtney Schuck, Marietta, 12, MD/F; Abbie Seals, Unioto, 12, D; Taylor Sloan, Warren, 12, MD; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 12, F; Sydney Spires, Logan Elm, 12, MD; Taylor Thorpe, Jackson, 12, F; Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro, 10, F.
D2 Second Team: Mackenzie Adams, Hillsboro, 12, D; Olivia Adams, Logan Elm, 11, GK; Payton Alloway, Warren, 10, F; Osha Backus, Athens, 11, F; Samantha Blair, Hillsboro, 12, MD; Abby Dengler, Circleville, 12, GK; Jenna Euler, Fairfield Union, 12, D; Kirsten Evans, Jackson, 11, F; Karma Fugate, Athens, 11, MD; Gretchen Lankford, Marietta, 12, D; Kandice Mathews, Miami Trace, 11, D; Jayden McKell, Unioto, 11, D; Payton Mullen, Marietta, 11, D; Brandy Robinson, Unioto, 12, MD; Michaela Rhoads, Waverly, 12, D; Millie Ryan, Warren, 12, GK; Kyrsten Sanders, Gallia Academy, 11, MD/F; Emma Smith, Fairfield Union, 12, D; Marley Stroth, Jackson, 11, D; Amelia Willis, Waverly, 12, MD; Kenedi Wise, McClain, 10, D; Faith Yancey, Circleville, 9, F.
D2 Honorable Mention: Kenzie Anderson, McClain, 10, MD; Sophia Atherton, Athens, 12, D; Savannah Banks, Warren, 12, D; Emma Bapst, Jackson, 12, MD; Reagan Barton, Miami Trace, 12, F; Catherine Baucom, Hillsboro, 11, D; Bryana Bledsoe, Hillsboro, 11, MD; Kaylie Clark, Gallia Academy, 12, D; Sophie Cochran, Warren, 10, F; Makayla Coyan, Circleville, 12, MD; Elena Dulach, Athens, 12, MD; Carmen Enochs, Miami Trace, 11, D; Payton Ford, Circleville, 9, MD; Tia Fowler, Logn Elm, 9, D; Brooke Holt, Fairfield Union, 11, D; Katie Mannix, Marietta, 10, D; Luca Matesic, McClain, 9, MD; Avery Miller, Unioto, 11, MD; Bella Neal, Fairfield Union, 10, GK; Ariella Pelletier, Unioto, 11, D; Claire Schenkel, Marietta, 11, MD; Kylie Smith, Waverly, 11, MD; Alexis Murphy, Waverly, 12, D; Koren Truance, Gallia Academy, 12, D; Mattie Walburn, Jackson, 9, GK; Callena Wiget, Logan Elm, 12, D.
Girls Division II Player of the Year: Isabel Ruff, Fairfield Union
Girls Division II Coach of the Year: Casey Bischof, Fairfield Union
Kim Mahoney Award: Casey Bischof, Fairfield Union
Girls Division II Assistant Coach of the Year: Paul Swaim, Athens
D3 First Team: Amora Albano, Alexander, 11, F; Lucie Ashkettle, Valley, 10; Paige Bailey, Rock Hill, 12, D; Karissa Buttelwerth, North Adams, 12, F; Mychal Cron, Minford, 10, MD; Ellie Curtis, Northwest, 12, F; Natasha Davidson, Lynchburg-Clay, 11, D; Laney Eller, Wheelersburg, 12, F; Kylee Ellison, South Point, 12, MD; Molly Fuller, West Union, 12, D; Alexis Guffey, Zane Trace, 12, MD; Daryn Hoffer, Alexander, 12, D; Katie Hunter, West Union, 9, MD; Braylie Jones, North Adams, 12, MD; Ellie Kallner, Wheelersburg, 12, MD; Haley Knore, Minford, 10, F; Mekenzie Loper, Portsmouth Clay, 12, F; Mary Litzinger, Eastern Brown, 11, MD; Olivia MacCrae, Piketon, 10, MD; Sierra Mitten, Southeastern, 12, F; Ella Newkirk, Fairfield Leesburg, 11, F; Ashlynn Pfau, Portsmouth West, 12, MD; Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill, 10, MD; Sarah Roach, South Point, 12, MD; Cadence Saunders, Fairfield Leesburg, 11, F; Karlie Tipton, Lynchburg Clay, 10, F; Kaiken Unger, St. Joseph Central, 11, MD; Arayha West, Peebles, 11, GK; Emma Whaley, St. Joseph Central, 12, F; Caitlyn Wills, Eastern Brown, 12, MD/D.
D3 Second Team: Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay, 12, MD; Hannah Brown, Peebles, 12, D; Jaclynn Burchett, Northwest, MD/D; Natalie Cooper, Piketon, 10, GK; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 11, MD/F; Ainsley Grooms, North Adams, 11 MD/D; Jenelle Fauber, Alexander, 11 MD; Brianna Fetters, Zane Trace, 12, F; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 10, F; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill, 11, GK; Layla McCleese, Portsmouth West, 12, D; Keilanee Montgomery, South Point, 11, D; Paige Mustard, Southeastern, 12, MD; Autumn Picklesimer, Minford, 10, D; Nevaeh Porter, Minford, 10, GK; Emma Prine, Eastern Brown, 11, MD; Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg-Clay, 11, MD; Chloe Sheridan, St. Joseph Central, 11, D; Mackenzie Silvia, West Union, 12, F; Emmi Stevens, Rock Hill, 11, MD; Jocelyn Tilley, Wheelersburg, 10, MD; Hailey Tolle, Fairfield Leesburg, 10, MD; Jaycie Walters, South Point, 10, D; Isabella Whaley, St. Joseph Central, 11, MD; Jaisyra White, West Union, 12, GK; Kennedy Zink, Fairfield Leesburg, 9, F.
D3 Honorable Mention: Savannah Addy, Zane Trace, 11, D; Sophia Balon, Lynchburg-Clay, 11, D; Madi Belcher, Eastern Brown, 10, D; Emilee Blanenship, St. Joseph Central, 12, D; Hailey Carter, Piketon, 12, GK/D; Olivia Chambers, Northwest, 11, MD/D; McKinzie Dotson, Eastern Brown, 10, D; Elizabeth Gerth, Peebles, 9, MD; Hunter Grooms, North Adams, 9, F; Kendra Grooms, West Union, 12; Hallie Haines, Fairfield Leesburg, 10, MD/D; Ashlie Howard, Rock Hill, 11, D; Bailey Howard, Minford, 11, MD; Megan Johnson, Minford, 12, F; Eva Kingery, Southeastern, 12, MD; Chloe Kunkel, Alexander, 10, D; Brylee Lunsford, Piketon, 12, D; Alexis Mason, West Union, 12, F; Whitney McKenzie, South Point, 11, GK; Haley Montavon, Northwest, 12, GK; Rachel Morgan, Southeastern, 11, D; Alexis Palmer, Peebles, 10, F; Brynley Preston, Wheelersburg, 11, GK; Alexis Queen, Alexander, 12, MD/F; Zoe-Hanna Rawlins, Portsmouth West, 12, MD; Allison Rogers, Rock Hill, 9, D; Morgan Shupert, North Adams, 11, D; Aubrey Sutton, St. Joseph Central, 10, MD; Taygan Staggs, Wheelersburg, 11, D; Avery Teeters Fairfield Leesburg, 9, D; Philemina Toca, Lynchburg-Clay, 11, GK; Brooklynn Wade, Zane Trace, 9, MD; Elaysia Wilburn, South Point, 11, F; Alathea Wolfe, Portsmouth West, 11, D.
Girls Division III Player of the Year: Natasha Davidson, Lynchburg Clay
Girls Division III Coach of the Year: Jon Estep, Wheelersburg
Girls Division III Assistant Coach of the Year: Davis Shipley, North Adams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.