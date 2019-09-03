The Eastern Eagle cross country teams travelled to Circleville to compete in the 25th annual Circleville Kiwanis Invitational. The Eagles continued their great start with more personal bests and another improved school record.
The Eagle elementary team kicked off the day with a one-mile fun run. Sixth grader Jubal Bevins led the way with a 25th place finish, covering the course in 7 minutes and 31 seconds. Other elementary finishers for Eastern were Dawson Cody, Josie Ware and Reese Jones.
The junior high girls race was up next. Aubrey Bapst placed 97th overall in a time of 23 minutes and 34 seconds. This was a two-minute improvement on her time from just a week ago.
Led by eighth grader Teagan Werner’s fourth place finish, the junior high boys placed sixth overall and second amongst Division III schools, just one-point shy of first. Teagan was battling a head cold and really showed toughness for his team today.
Logan “Lolo” Slusher was the next finisher for the Eagles. Lolo improved upon his season best time by seven seconds placing 27th overall.
The big mover of the day was seventh grader Carson Salisbury. Carson finished the course in 14 minutes and 26 seconds, which is a one-minute improvement from just a week ago. Carson stuck his nose up in it (the race) early and really helped his team today. Other junior high finishes for Eastern were Garrett Cody, Tucker Leist, Declan Davis and Sherman Salisbury who placed 58th, 67th, 104th and 124th respectively.
Sophomore Abby Cochenour continued her hot start by finishing second overall in a season best and new school record time of 19 minutes and 34 seconds. Abby improved upon her school record by 34 seconds. Her time today is also amongst the top in the state for Division III runners right now. Kaylee Jones ran a personal best time of 27 minutes and 24 seconds, placing her 130th overall. Rounding out the Eagles was freshman Sofia Salisbury who placed 278th overall.
The high school boys were the last race of the day. Logan Salisbury led the Eagles by placing 120th overall in a time of 20 minutes and 58 seconds. The next Eagle to finish was Garrett Tuggle, who finished 178th overall with a time of 23 minutes and 15 seconds. Other finishers for Eastern were Hayden Tuggle, Brandon Ward, Michael Cantrell and Morgan Bridges, who finished 196th, 208th, 210th and 225th respectively.
Eastern competes again this Saturday at the Northwest Mohawk Invitational.
