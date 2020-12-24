Waverly wrestling at Huntington
Submitted photo

The Waverly Tigers traveled to Huntington to compete in the annual Holiday Classic Monday afternoon, Dec. 21.

Setting several historic and personal marks along the way, the team finished second in the tournament (only two points from first). Zak Green became the first Waverly wrestler to place first in a tournament. CJ Tolliver and Davey Adkins both placed second. Colton Wilkes, Mikey Davis, Mark Parker, and Brock Mitchell all placed third. Savanna Johnson, Trinity Shell, and William Madden all placed fourth. Colton Wilkes and Chloe Lemaster won their first ever matches.

