Rio - Shiloah Blevins shot

Rio Grande's Shiloah Blevins puts up a shot during Tuesday's 79-75 victory over Marian (Ind.) University in the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship First Round presented by Ballogy in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Blevins had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win. 

 Photo courtesy of Jordan Lester/William Penn Sports Information

OSKALOOSA, Iowa - For an extended period on Wednesday night, the University of Rio Grande had eighth-ranked William Penn University on the ropes in the second round of the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship presented by Ballogy.

What the RedStorm couldn't do, though, was find a way to deliver a knockout blow.


