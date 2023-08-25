LeHew battles SW

Waverly freshman Nathan LeHew battles with a South Webster player to gain possession of the ball. LeHew got it in his control and fired it to a teammate.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

The Waverly Tigers continued searching for their first varsity soccer victory this past week.

Waverly entertained Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 19 and suffered a 1-0 defeat. Keeper Seth Thompson had 13 saves.


  

