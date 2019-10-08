All three Pike County varsity football teams have home contests against league opponents this week. Piketon and Eastern will also celebrate homecoming. The following sections include information about each matchup.
Waverly vs. Valley
Starting the second week of Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, the Tigers (5-1, 1-0) will be back at home this week to face the Valley Indians (4-2, 0-1) in another league battle.
In the SOC II opener last week, Waverly started strong and blazed to a 37-7 win at West, taking many of the starters out of the contest by halftime. In contrast, the Valley Indians lost a low-scoring game to the Oak Hill Oaks 21-16. This is Oak Hill’s first year in the SOC II after playing in the SOC I for a number of years.
Offensively, Waverly has now scored 209 points for an average of 34.8 points per game. Defensively, the Tigers have helped their average the past two weeks by limiting opponents to a combined 20 points. For the season, they have given up a total of 123 points for an average of 20.5 per contest.
Valley, which had won four in a row prior to the loss to Oak Hill, had a strong start to the season. But reports of injuries and a young lineup have surfaced, leaving the Indians without as many options. They have scored 176 points this season for an average of 29.3 points per game. On defense, they have surrendered 107 for an average of 17.8 per game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Raidiger Field.
Piketon vs. Adena
The uphill battle against the top teams in the Scioto Valley Conference continues this week for the Piketon Redstreaks as they prepare to take on the Adena Warriors at home for homecoming.
Adena (5-1, 2-1 SVC) comes into the contest tied for second in the SVC standings with Unioto. Paint Valley and Southeastern, Piketon’s opponents in the past two weeks, remain at a perfect 3-0 at the top of the SVC standings.
Through the first half of the season, Piketon’s opponents have a combined 25-11 record. Looking at Adena’s 5-1 record and adding it to that, Piketon’s opponents have a combined 30-12 record.
Piketon’s offense has greatly improved in the past two weeks, as the Redstreaks have produced a combined 72 points in those two contests. Unfortunately, they have been outscored in both. Piketon has scored 139 points this season for an average of 23.2 per contest. Defensively, the Streaks have surrendered 240 points for an average of 40 per contest.
Adena has scored 158 points in five games (win over Elgin in the second week was by forfeit) for an average of 31.6 points per game. Defensively, the Warriors have given up 94 points for an average of 18.8 per game.
The pre-game homecoming ceremony is set to take place at 6:40 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.
Eastern vs. East
After getting started with a 49-8 win in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play at East Friday night, the Eastern Eagles (2-4, 1-0 SOC II) know they have a tall task in front of them when the Symmes Valley Vikings (5-1, 1-0 SOC I) come to EHS this week.
The only common opponent between the two teams this year is Sciotoville East, which Symmes Valley beat by a similar score of 47-6. The Vikings have recorded wins over South Gallia, Fairfield Christian Academy, Fairview (Ashland, Kentucky), East and Green. The lone loss came to Chesapeake by a score of 49-6.
Symmes Valley has scored 161 points this year on offense for an average of 26.8 per game. Defensively, the Vikings have given up just 73 points for 12.2 points per game. Eastern has scored 199 points on offense for an average of 33.2 points per game, while giving up 226 on defense for 37.7 points per game.
Eastern will hold its football homecoming ceremony prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.