Prior to Eastern’s varsity football game versus the Valley Indians on Friday, Sept. 10, two individuals were inducted into the Eastern High School Athletic Hall of Fame — Cole Fremont and Joann (Lemon) Bapst.
The following sections include the information that was read during the induction ceremony for each individual. Eastern Superintendent Neil Leist presented Fremont and Lemon with plaques recognizing their accomplishments.
Cole Fremont
During the 2015 season, the Eastern High School football program played its first fully-sanctioned varsity season.
From its onset, the program was immediately competitive, largely due to the play and leadership of senior running back Cole Fremont. Cole’s work ethic and determination were unparalleled and set the bar for the entire football program.
Although Cole played with a hearing impairment, he was a vocal leader who was determined to overcome any obstacles he encountered.
As a senior, Cole rushed for 1,089 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. On defense, Cole led the team with standing school records of 7 sacks in one game and 8 sacks in one season.
In that season, Cole earned First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) Division I, First Team All-Southeast District, and Second Team All-Ohio honors. After high school, Cole also went on to play collegiate football at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.
Joann (Lemon) Bapst
In the 1970s, girls track was a newly sanctioned sport in the state of Ohio with the first girls state track and field championship held in 1975.
By 1979, Joann (Lemon) Bapst had competed in three of the first five state track and field championships in 1977, 1978, and 1979. Not only did Joann compete in three consecutive state championships, but she did so in multiple events — both the 100 and 220 yard dashes. Additionally, Joann set school records in the 100, 220, and long jump, and both records in the 100 and 220 still stand today.
Throughout her high school career, Joann was a multiple-time conference champion and district champion in multiple events. And, at the 1979 state track and field championships, Joann placed fifth overall in the 100 with a time of 11.8 seconds, just four tenths of a second from the winning time of 11.4.
After high school, Joann went on to run track and field at Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana.
