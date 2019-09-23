Staying the course, working hard and overcoming pressure were all part of a run to the Southern Ohio Conference tennis title for the Waverly Lady Tigers.
After suffering a loss to Wheelersburg and being down 0-2 in a rain-suspended match, the Waverly Tigers battled back to defeat the Lady Pirates 3-2 and continued winning league matches to secure the outright SOC title.
The Lady Tigers had one final stop to make on the road to securing that outright conference title. They needed to win at Valley Tuesday evening. They did so in commanding fashion, taking the match 5-0 over the hosting Lady Indians. That makes Waverly’s final SOC record 7-1.
In singles, Alli Entler won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles player Kenzie Penrod and No. 3 singles player Kayleah Shiland each took their matches 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker won 6-3, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas were victorious 6-0, 6-1.
“I’m really happy for the girls. They deserve this,” said Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison. “I’m happy for the program — from 2-14 (overall record) a few years ago and to now be on top is great! I wasn’t sure how we’d play, knowing we could pull away from Wheelersburg with a win tonight to claim sole possession of the title. But girls just went to work and played very solid.”
The team’s five seniors include Alli Entler, Kenzie Penrod, Hope Wilburn, Kayleah Shiland and Kaylin Smith. All five played in nearly all of the matches. Additionally, contributions have come from all of the other players who may not start every night, but they are still a part of the team.
“I told the girls afterward how proud we were of them,” said Morrison, speaking for himself and Trevor James, the assistant coach. “This team has been fun to be a part of — from the seniors and repeat players who’ve stuck it out all these years to the new players who joined up, it’s been a perfect mix of personalities.”
The team gathered for a group photo after wrapping up their SOC title. Following the nicely posed photo, the girls showered their coaches with silly string.
“Tennis really is a sport like no other. It feels like a family in a way,” said Morrison. “There is no way I’ll ever forget this season: the way we came back against Wheelersburg down 0-2 to give ourselves a shot, then hanging on versus Notre Dame to secure a share of it, and now to win it! It’s great!”
To conclude the regular season, the Lady Tigers traveled to Vinton County Wednesday evening, winning 4-0.
Alli Entler won her No. 1 singles match without dropping a game once again, 6-0, 6-0. Kenzie Penrod won No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-2. Kayleah Shiland claimed No. 3 at 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, Hope Wilburn and Kayla Barker won a marathon, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. Sophie Thomas and Kaylin Smith won their first set 7-5 and had the second set suspended in a 3-3 tie because of darkness.
The Lady Tigers improved to 11-2 overall with the win.
On Thursday evening, the Lady Tigers defeated the Unioto Lady Shermans 3-2 to complete the year with a 12-2 record.
In No. 1 singles, Entler lost to three-time state player Sylvia Gray 0-6, 0-6.
“Alli battled, but there just too much experience on the other side tonight,” said Morrison.
Kenzie Penrod won No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-0.
“The last time we played Unioto, this player handed Kenzie her first loss of the year in a long two-hour, three-set battle,” said Morrison. “So seeing Kenzie taking care of business quickly tonight was great.”
At No. 3 singles, Kayleah Shiland won 6-2, 6-3.
“Kayleah played well,” said Morrison. “I feel like she is playing her best tennis right now as tournaments are coming. She does a good job with her variety of shots and spins. She keeps people guessing and her opponents can’t get comfortable or a lot of good rhythm.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Barker and Hope Wilburn won 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.
“They’ve been playing so well lately,” said Morrison. “Tonight we were a little off, spraying the ball around quite a bit with a lot more errors than usual, but we played well enough. We won ugly, but we won. And it feels good to win when you aren’t playing your best, but you still find a way.”
In No. 2 doubles, Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas lost 6-3, 3-6, 0-6.
“Both doubles teams were out of character tonight. Just like the one doubles team, we made so many errors that we just never were able to get momentum, after we won the first set,” said Morrison. “But it’s all good. We are 12-2 and had great effort from this team this year. That’s another regular season in the book. Now the ‘second season’ starts with the SOC tourney and sectionals. There’s lots of tennis still to be played. So far, these girls have answered the challenges, so hopefully we will continue to do so.”
The Southern Ohio Conference tennis tournament will begin this week in Portsmouth. The sectional tournament will begin the following week in Portsmouth.
