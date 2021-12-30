Just prior to Christmas on Dec. 22, the Waverly Tigers participated in the Huntington Ross Holiday Classic, bringing home fifth out of 15 scoring teams.
Waverly was five points short of passing Southeastern Ross for fourth place.
Individually, Waverly senior Zak Green led the way, finishing first in the 215-point class, winning his final match of the day 8-4 by decision.
Abby Green and Rayden Bumgardner were third in their respective weight classes, while Savanna Johnson, Quincy Harris and William Madden finished fourth in their respective classes.
The Waverly Lady Tigers will hold a home tri-meet on Jan. 5 with Olentangy Orange and Western Brown. All of the wrestlers will then head to the West Union duals on Jan. 8.
