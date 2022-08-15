The Western Indians have a new head coach leading them on the links this year.
Wes Dutcher, a 2000 graduate of Waverly High School, will be the new head coach this season for the Indians. Dutcher was also hired in the role of Interventional Specialist for seventh grade through 12th grade math at Western.
“I’ve been doing intervention for 10 years, but it was more in a behavioral unit,” Dutcher said. “So this will be a switch up. It will just be math, which will be great.”
On the golf side, Dutcher said he had always gone to Dogwood Hills and Waverly Golf Club with his grandparents who were both good and his father, who Dutcher called an excellent golfer
“So just being on the golf course started at a young age, and I started to swing a club around the age of 12,” Dutcher said. “I played through high school, played on Waverly’s team for three years and on Piketon’s team my sophomore year, That (Piketon) team was loaded. Aaron Taylor, Brock Clemmons, Justin Parameter … we had a lot of good golfers it was hard to crack the top five on that team.”
“I’ve been around the game for almost 30 years, been on some really good golf teams and just love it,” Dutcher said. “It’s literally a lifelong game. Once you start and get hooked, you never put down the club. One good shot is all it takes to keep bringing you back.”
Dutcher did say he took about five years away from the game, where he didn’t play much at all. He had a young daughter, had a lot of other priorities that came ahead of golf, and didn’t have time or the money to concentrate on golf.
“You keep getting sucked back in,” Dutcher said. “Once you get the itch, it never leaves you. You can play golf the rest of your life,” Dutcher joked that he hopes his body holds up so he is able to do that. “I want to play golf until I’m 80.”
Durcher said he “rewarded” himself for getting the jobs at Western by going to get fitted and getting all new clubs.
As far as it looks for the Indians, Dutcher said his team is extremely young this year.
“Our roster is like all freshmen and sophomore boys, and I have one senior girl,” Dutcher said. “I have some kids that are literally just getting into it, and haven’t even played much on a course. Even the returning sophomores that played last year, that was their first year.”
Dutcher said his team is super inexperienced, still learning the game, and still learning some of the mechanics.
“My expectation is just to see growth,” Dutcher said. “I know these kids have a lot of potential. Just being on the range with them, being able to walk some holes with them the last few weeks, I see a lot of potential.”
Dutcher said his team will not be driven by scores or results but process-driven.
“I want to see them really think about the game, have good course management and start to try out different shots,” Dutcher said. “Whatever they are shooting, right now it doesn’t matter. That will improve. They will be firing lower scores by the end of the year. I really want them to enjoy the process of getting better.”
Dutcher said this season will include a lot of instruction and a lot of drills and a lot of skill-building activities.
“We’ll see results,” Dutcher said. “We’ve got a lot of room for growth. They know they can get there too; they are driven kids. They are showing up on the range, they’re going, they’re asking questions, and they want to get better.”
Dutcher said that many are playing golf even on days when the team does not have practice.
When asked why he took the job, Dutcher gave a golfer’s answer.
“Well, I love golf,” Dutcher said. “I want to build something. There is not a huge interest in golf in the area, but I see it as an opportunity to mentor young men and ladies.”
Dutcher also said it is an opportunity to talk about things outside the golf swing.
“I have experienced that in my own life, golfing with friends, it’s not all about golf,” Dutcher said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to speak life into these young kids. I’m going to be able to give them tools for things other than golf.”
“I’m excited about building a program,” Dutcher said. “I want Western to be excited about golf. I can’t think of a better opportunity to see these kids experience success.”
