Wes Dutcher is the new golf coach at Western High School, Dutcher will also be an Intervention Specialist, in the district, teaching 7th through 12th grade math.

The Western Indians have a new head coach leading them on the links this year.

Wes Dutcher, a 2000 graduate of Waverly High School, will be the new head coach this season for the Indians. Dutcher was also hired in the role of Interventional Specialist for seventh grade through 12th grade math at Western.

