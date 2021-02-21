Trailing by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks overcame a double digit deficit defeating Southeastern in the season finale.
In a defensive-oriented contest where points were hard to come by the Redstreaks defeated the Panthers by a 46-42 final.
“We have a lot of grit and hustle, because that’s what we’ve been taught," said sophomore guard Bailey Vulgamore. "So I think that contributed to us coming back. Usually we start out slow in the third quarter, that’s what happened today. We usually can’t come back from it, and today we got over that hump.”
Leading 7-4 midway through the first quarter, Jazz Lamerson converted on a three-point play, giving Piketon an early 10-4 lead with 2:04 left in the first. Southeastern then ended the frame on a 5-0 run, cutting the Redstreak lead to 10-9 after the first.
The Panthers then took a 16-14 lead with 4:53 left to play in the half before making it 20-18 at the half. Southeastern then pushed their lead to 27-19 and then 27-21 with 4:17 left in the third. The Panthers then connected on a triple going up 34-24 with four seconds left in the third. But Kennedy Jenkins cut the lead back down to single digits, as she connected on her second triple of the afternoon, as time expired in the third, cutting the Panther lead to 34-27.
Southeastern then went up 40-29 early in the fourth, but slowly Piketon started making their run. The Redstreaks outscored the Panthers 17-2 in the final five minutes of play.
“It was really exciting because this season hasn’t been as expected, but to be here today and with these girls and play like we did today, it was a lot of fun and exciting,” said Vulgamore.
Sophomore Jazz Lamerson added “I feel like it made up for a lot of what we’ve been through this year.”
With 4:57 left in the game Vulgamore scored off an assist from Lamerson, making it a two possession game as the Redstreaks trailed 40-34. Piketon then scored five of the next six points, as they would trail 41-38 with 2:36 left. That’s when Lamerson went on a personal 4-0 run, as she gave the Redstreaks their first lead of the second half 44-41 with 36.8 left in the game. Vulgamore then connected on a pair of free throws, sealing the Redstreaks' victory 46-42.
Statistically Lamerson led the Redstreaks with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Vulgamore had 13 points along with six rebounds. Kennedy Jenkins hit a pair of triples and scored 10 points. Addison Johnson scored six points while Natalie Cooper rounded out the Redstreaks' scoring with two points.
Piketon was 16-of-37 from the field including three trifectas and 11-of-12 from the free throw line. The Streaks brought down 28 rebounds and forced Southeastern to turn the ball over 10 times.
It may not have been the season the Redstreaks expected, due to being quarantined multiple times throughout the season, but the good news is that there is not one senior on the roster. The Redstreaks will return their entire roster next season, which consists of mostly freshman and sophomores.
“We have a lot of experience under our belts now, and that should help us a lot. The class coming up should help us, and the freshman this year got some varsity time, so that should help a lot,” said Lamerson.
