The Waverly Lady Tigers track and field team competed in the Fairweather relay meet Saturday at Chillicothe High school. The girls placed as follows:
• Kaleigh Ficken: 7th in 100 meter dash.
• 4x1 relay: Morgan Crabtree, Lydia Brown, Maddi Adams, and Carli Knight — 5th
• 4x8 relay: Liv Cisco, Olivia Russell, Julia Clark and Olivia Cooper — 6th
• 4x2 relay: Maddi Adams, Hannah Swinning, Lydia Brown, and Delaney Tackett — 6th
• 4x4 relay: Morgan Crabtree, Lydia Brown, Jenna Thompson, and Delaney Tackett — 8th.
• The shot put trio of Cicily Josey, Katy Helton, and Maggi Armstrong — 3rd
• The discus trio of Cicliy Josey, Hannah Matney, and Riley Welch — 3rd
“It is the great start to this season. Many of the girls are experiencing high school track and field for the first time. They performed very well,” said Waverly Lady Tigers Head Track and Field Coach Tanya Murphy, who added there will be lots of learning happening in these first few meets.
“The girls show lots of potential and are eager to continue improving,” she said. “I’m very proud of how far they have come already!”
