The 24th annual “Lumber Co. Open” was played at Dogwood Hills Golf Course on Aug. 29.
According to Billy Robbins, tournament director, 92 golfers participated in the four-person scramble.
Teams were determined by a bucket draw by A-B-C-D buckets. The handicap of the golfers determined which bucket where the golfer was placed. One golfer from each bucket equalled one team.
The first place team at 14 under was Bobby Kearney, Jake Henderson, Steve Henry and Dave Watters. The second place team at 12 under was Harold Wallace, Justin Crothers, Sean Ison and Jimmy Williamson. The third place team at 11 under was Ralph Heffner, Nick Bobo, Gary Knisley and Chip Hardin. Six teams tied for fourth place.
There were three skins. Tyler Congrove had a hole-in-one at 168 yards on Hole No. 15 to win $5,000 cash. That was also a skins hole with the team of Tyler Congrove, Doug Ison, Webb Hilton and Elwood Benner taking it.
For 2 on Hole No. 3, winners were Azzie Osborne, Frank Machesky, Robert Stulley and Jeremy Gillott.
For 3 on Hole No. 18, winners were Art Robbins, Duke Johnson, Kaleb Kinker, and Justin Hilton.
Closest to the pin included: #2 Nick Bobo, #7 Chuck Hickman, #13 Jeremy Gillott, #15 Tyler Congrove, and #17 Larry Murray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.