Waverly 36, Granville 35
Unioto 44, Piketon 38
Valley 28, Northwest 6
Ironton 50, Portsmouth 9
Portsmouth West 28, Notre Dame 7
Minford 26, Washington CH 25
Fairfield Christian 39, Green 8
Coal Grove 20, Rock Hill 6
Wellston 41, River Valley 6
Eastern @ Greenfield postponed to Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.