Waverly 36, Granville 35

Unioto 44, Piketon 38

Valley 28, Northwest 6

Ironton 50, Portsmouth 9

Portsmouth West 28, Notre Dame 7

Minford 26, Washington CH 25

Fairfield Christian 39, Green 8

Coal Grove 20, Rock Hill 6

Wellston 41, River Valley 6

Eastern @ Greenfield postponed to Saturday. 

Load comments