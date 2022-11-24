Each year, the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association has the opportunity to recognize and honor a boys and girls coach with the OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity (SD) Award. The recipients are selected by a committee that is made up of boys and girls basketball coaches across the state of Ohio. Individuals selected should reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity in all their professional responsibilities.

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association has chosen Jeff Lisath of Dayton Northridge High School as the boys coach recipient and Tyler Mcllwraith as the girls coach recipient of the OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity Award. Each coach will be honored at their respective 2023 OHSAA State Basketball Tournament.


