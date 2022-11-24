Each year, the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association has the opportunity to recognize and honor a boys and girls coach with the OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity (SD) Award. The recipients are selected by a committee that is made up of boys and girls basketball coaches across the state of Ohio. Individuals selected should reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity in all their professional responsibilities.
The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association has chosen Jeff Lisath of Dayton Northridge High School as the boys coach recipient and Tyler Mcllwraith as the girls coach recipient of the OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity Award. Each coach will be honored at their respective 2023 OHSAA State Basketball Tournament.
Jeff Lisath is entering his 25th year as a head coach. He spent 3 years at Unioto High School, 3 years at Chillicothe High School, 9 years at Piketon High School, and is set to begin his 9th year at Northridge High School. He has a career record of 340-221. He is currently the Operations Director/Assistant Superintendent for Dayton Northridge Local Schools.
"Coach Jeff Lisath has transformed our basketball program by investing in and caring deeply for each and every student athlete," stated Dave Jackson, Superintendent at Dayton Northridge Local Schools. "Coach holds extremely high expectations for attitude, behavior, sportsmanship and effort; and he develops the caring, difference making, positive relationships that allow our players to meet and even exceed those lofty expectations. Our culture and climate have been changed, not only on the basketball court, but in the classroom and community, because of Coach Lisath's commitment to sportsmanship, ethical behavior and integrity! He is a true role model and leader, and others follow him eagerly and enthusiastically. Coach is a real difference maker within our Northridge Family, and he is so deserving of the OHSAA/OHSBCA SEI Award!"
Tyler Mcllwraith has served the last 12 years at The Seven Hills School as the head girls basketball coach and Pre-Kindergarten teacher. In her 12 years as a head coach, she has compiled a record of 134-115.
Scott Willard, Athletic Director at The Seven Hills School stated, "Coach Mcllwraith has proven over more than a decade of coaching to be not only an accomplished coach, but more importantly a lifelong mentor to her players. To have the all-time school leading scorer, a Division I standout, hall of fame recipient, and a current teacher coaching our young ladies is a luxury most programs do not have. We are most certainly blessed to have her and couldn't think of anyone more deserving to receive the SEI Award."
"Congratulations to Jeff and Tyler for receiving the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship, Ethics, & Integrity Award," stated Joe Balogh, Executive Director of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. "Jeff, Tyler, and their respective school districts should be very proud of their selection for this award."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.