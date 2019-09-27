Piketon freshman golfer Hayleigh Risner competed in her first-ever sectional tournament on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.
Risner finished the 18-hole competition with a score of 113, shooting 59 on the first nine holes and 54 on the second nine. That score saw her finish in the middle of the pack, tying for 34th with North Adams junior Madison Humphrey.
Fairly new to the game of golf, Risner has played the whole season as the only female on the Piketon roster. She has played in girls matches as the lone female for her team, and she has also played in boys matches this season.
