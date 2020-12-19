Like everyone else in the Covid-19 era, the Western Indians are working to find their way on the basketball court.
One season ago, Indians ended the year at 10-13 overall in Division III sectional semifinal loss to Portsmouth. They finished Southern Ohio Conference Division I play at an even 7-7.
The team lost seven players to graduation, including Broc Jordan, Maveric Ferneau, Austin Beckett, Shelden Richardson, Coleman Gibson, Dylan Theobald and Terrell Francis. However, the cupboard is far from bare, as multiple underclassmen logged minutes and contributed.
“The first thing you notice when you look at our pictures is that we are not very big,” said Western coach Doug Williams. “We have to make up for that by trying to defend well. In the beginning, we thought we would try to get up and down the floor, but we haven’t shot the ball well yet. In theory, this is probably the best shooting team I’ve ever coached, but it hasn’t translated to a game yet.”
Williams feels that those shots will translate into points the more the Indians play together.
“We played Peebles the other night, shot 26 percent from the field and lost by nine. Without an offseason, I didn’t know what to expect coming into the year, but the kids have really played hard,” said Williams. “If we continue to do that, the shooting and the offense will come. As long as we playing hard and playing defense, I think that will make us a tough team at the end of the year.”
The senior class is made up of three individuals this year — Colton Montgomery, Riley Beekman, and Chayton Hughes.
“Two seniors, Colton Montgomery and Riley Beekman, will play a lot of minutes. Chayton Hughes, our third senior, injured his knee in our first scrimmage and is done for the year. He is still part of the team and will be with us. He just won’t be able to play at all,” said Williams. “In a normal year, we would be hopeful that he could play a little on senior night to end the year. But we are moving senior night up to make sure we get it.”
Juniors Kolten Miller, Noah Whitt and Reed Brewster all logged minutes last year as sophomores, and they all return to the varsity roster. Other juniors include Wyatt Grooms, Sean Kerns, Dylon Shelpman, Gavin Myers, and Troy Comer.
“Our junior class is our big class. The good news is, in a Covid year, that most of the team will be back next year,” said Williams. “I feel bad for our seniors. We’ve been fortunate to get five games in so far. My brother coaches at Western Brown and they haven’t even played a game yet. I told our seniors the other night after we lost to savor every chance you get to go out there and wear the uniform.”
The Indians will look to improve each day.
“We are trying to use this year to get better,” said Williams. “We aren’t using Covid as an excuse. Everybody is going through the same thing. We want to be really good come tournament time.”
