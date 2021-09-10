It was nearly an all-Pike County cross country meet Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, at Bristol Park in the Waverly Tiger Invitational as Piketon and Waverly runners made up the largest contingent of competitors.
And for the Tigers, members of the senior class led the charge, taking home individual wins with Olivia Cisco claiming the high school girls race (20:45) and Ty Reisinger taking the boys race (18:18) just ahead of fellow senior Jack Monroe (18:21). Waverly also claimed three of the four first place trophies — high school girls, high school boys and junior high boys.
For the Lady Tigers, Cisco has been dominant in her first two official races of the season at Pickerington North (Aug. 28) and second at Vinton County (Sept. 4).
"This season has been going pretty good for me this year," said Cisco. "At Pickerington, I was fourth. That was a huge meet, because it's our regional (meet location), so a lot of people go to it. Vinton County is also a big meet. Getting second there was definitely a huge accomplishment so far this season."
Cisco's time of 20:45 on Waverly's Bristol Park course saw her finish more than three minutes ahead of the second place runner, Piketon junior Kenzie Mays, who ended in 24:17.
Kenzie Mays and her twin sister, Kalynn, were the only two Lady Redstreaks available to run. Kalynn was fifth in 27:29.
"I haven't had a PR (personal record) this season yet, but I'm just trying to race," said Cisco speaking of her times. "It's kind of hard to race when I'm not really being paced by anybody, so I am just going out and really trying to run the best times that I can, especially since it is my last time running this course as a senior."
Her ultimate goal is to make it to the state meet this year, but that's not the only one Cisco has.
"I definitely want to get into the 19s (19-minute range) again. I'm really trying to get the best times that I can out of high school and do the best I can on every course I run," said Cisco.
"I run with the boys quite a bit during practices, because they're super welcoming and will let me run with them. They are really a big part of my training because they push me really well. The boys give me someone to chase, which is exactly how I do my training: I chase. That's how I like to race."
For Waverly behind Cisco were Julia Clark (fourth, 25:16), Jenna Thompson (sixth, 27:38), Hadlee Cisco (seventh, 28:17), Aiyana Tolliver (eighth, 28:54), Kaleigh Ficken (10th, 32:32) and Bella Massie (12th, 33:58).
In the high school boys competition, Waverly senior Ty Reisinger earned his first individual win, while battling with fellow senior Jack Monroe for the top spot. Those two ran together the entire night before Reisinger pushed himself ahead during the final stretch to the finish line.
"It felt good having him (Jack) right beside me during all of the race," said Reisinger.
The plan was for those two seniors to run together from the start and then duke it out at the end.
"We wanted to pace each other for that race and just push each other as far as we could together and see what we can do," added Monroe.
In the majority of the races, Waverly junior Mitch Green is leading the charge for the Tigers, finishing at or near the top. Waverly Head Cross Country Coach Linda McAllister wanted Green to pace the other runners behind Reisinger and Monroe until the 800-meter mark in the race. Then it was fair game for Green to attempt to catch up to Reisinger and Monroe. McAllister told Reisinger and Monroe not to let Green beat them.
"It was a change of pace definitely," said Monroe. "I think it was more of an incentive to go fast because we were fighting for a win."
"And to chase the vehicle in front," added Reisinger, speaking of the all-terrain vehicle driven by Waverly Track Coach Byron Green to lead the runners around the course.
The two seniors were strategic in their competition, which is being passed down to their teammates.
"Ty and I, along with some of the other boys, do race analysis for our races. This one we set out and really pre-planned to get some good times, especially on a home course since we're both seniors."
Behind Reisinger's first place time of 18:18 and Monroe's second place effort of 18:21, the Tigers claimed the next three spots, finishing one through five in order. Mitch Green was third at 19:51, followed by Maddox Bock (fourth, 20:18) and Sam Walsh (fifth, 21:07). Alex Stoller (seventh, 22:10) and Carson Kittaka (ninth, 23:07) completed the results.
"I feel like the team chemistry is actually really better this year, since we're all within the same age and same mindset," said Reisinger. "I feel like that is going to get us all the way to state."
Past Waverly and current Shawnee State runners supported Monroe and Reisinger in their younger years. Now the time belongs to Reisinger and Monroe to support and encourage their teammates.
"I give a lot of credit to Hunter Hoover, Aidan Judd, Phil Evory and all those guys because they brought me along and accepted me," said Monroe. "I've taken that on with some of the younger guys, and it's definitely helped with a very strong team bond. Even if we get mad at each other or want to be beat other, we're still going to be best friends at the end of the day."
Monroe was quick to compliment three runners who are contributing, two of whom are on the high school team for the first time, and another who is progressing from an injury that kept him out of competition entirely as a freshman.
"Sam (Walsh) is improving by the week. Carson (Kittaka) just started this year and he's amazing. He's surprising me every week. This is Maddox's (Bock) his first healthy season as a high schooler, so it's nice to have him with us and training with us. He has definitely put in the work and stepped up his game. It's great. I couldn't be happier," said Monroe.
Both seniors said their ultimate goal is to make it to state as a team.
"We want to try to get as many runners in that regional qualifier as possible to assert some dominance in our region and show them that Waverly is not a team to mess with," said Monroe. "Just because we're a fairly young team and very inexperienced at the state meet, I feel like we can get it done and make some noise."
The Piketon Redstreaks took home runner-up honors as a team. Seniors Wyatt Fout and Tyler Sowards were beaming as they held the trophy after the race. Their coach, Michele Coreno, said it meant so much for them to earn it.
"I have two seniors who have run for me for six-plus years and last year were seldom able to even have five (runners) for a full boys team," said Coreno. "Regardless of how many teams were there (at Waverly), we were glad to be able to put a team together in this crazy uncertain time with COVID. For Wyatt Fout and Tyler Sowards to get to take home a trophy was special."
Fout was the leading Redstreak in the race, finishing 22nd overall in 22:24. Sowards was next, crossing the line 10th in 24:23. The remaining three Piketon freshmen followed in consecutive order, including Grayson Roberts (11th, 26:23), Hayden Klinker (12th, 28:26) and Mason Roberts (13th, 29:54).
In the junior high girls race, Chillicothe's Bishop Flaget produced the lone team score with five runners, securing the first place trophy. Bishop Flaget seventh grader Gabriella Maranzana was the overall winner in a time of 14:06.
The only other runner to cross the line in a time under 15 minutes was Waverly eighth grader Quinn Shaffer, who finished in 14:41. Teammates Paisley Turner (16:41) and Ava Robertson (17:20) followed in fourth and sixth respectively.
For Piketon, Sammi McGaughey was the lone runner, finishing ninth in 18:18.
In the junior high boys competition, Waverly secured the first place trophy, finishing with 26 points. Bishop Flaget was close behind with 29 points. Portsmouth had two individual runners competing. The overall winner was Bishop Flaget seventh grader Noah Flores who took the top spot in 13:00. Portsmouth's Ian Putnam was close behind in 13:11.
For Waverly, Jeremiah Miller (fourth, 14:32) and Max Monroe (fifth, 14:37) led the way, followed closely by Dillon Glass (sixth, 14:54). Hudson Cook (eighth, 16:14) and Slade McGraw (10th, 17:21) completed the scoring for the junior high Tigers.
