Winning their fourth basketball game in a row to wrap up 2020, the Waverly Lady Tigers surged past the visiting Zane Trace Lady Pioneers 65-43 on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30.
Coming into the game fresh off their Pike County Holiday Classic championship, the Lady Tigers scored early and often to give themselves a strong start.
Opening the scoring in the first quarter, five different players scored, led by senior Zoiee Smith with seven points. Junior Delaney Tackett followed with a pair of three-pointers, while junior Ava Little had two buckets. Sarah Thompson added a basket, and Paige Carter contributed two free throws. Waverly led 21-6 after the opening frame.
The second quarter was similar to the first with the Lady Tigers scoring 20 more. this time, Carter led the charge with seven points, followed by Smith and Stewart with four each. Tackett connected on another three-pointer, while Carli Knight had a basket. At the break, Waverly was up 41-19.
In the third frame, the Lady Tigers added 14 more points. Smith led the way once again, scoring five. Tackett contributed another three-pointer, while Little, Michaela Rhoads and Thompson each had a basket. Heading to the final quarter, Waverly was up 55-28.
In the final eight minutes, Stewart scored eight of Waverly's 10 points. Tackett had the other bucket as the Lady Tigers won 65-43.
Smith finished her night with a double-double of 16 points and 15 assists. She also pulled down three rebounds. Tackett had 14 points, including four three-pointers, and a pair of assists. Stewart added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Carter nearly had a double-double, producing nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Little had six points and four rebounds, while Thompson had four points and seven rebounds.
Zane Trace was led by Lauren Lane with 15 points, followed by Alara Crow with seven and Gracey McGullough with six.
The Lady Tigers improved to 6-2 with the victory. They will be at home to face Portsmouth West Thursday before heading to Northwest on Saturday for a make-up game.
ZTHS - 6 13 9 15 - 43
WHS - 21 20 14 10 - 65
ZANE TRACE (43) — Brooklyn Wade 0 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lane 4 2 1-1 15, Alexis Guffey 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie McDonald 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Allen 4 0 0-0 8, Brianna Fetters 1 0 0-0 2, Avery Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn McCown 0 0 0-0 0, Alara Crow 2 0 3-4 7, Kinley May 1 0 0-0 2, Gracey McGullough 3 0 0-0 6, Lily Rose 0 0 0-0 0, Mikaela Wooten 0 0 0-0 0, Kendra Detllion 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 16 2 5-8 43.
WAVERLY (65) — Kelli Stewart 6 0 0-3 12, Carli Knight 1 0 0-0 2, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 1 0 0-0 2, Abbie Marshall 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 3 0 0-2 6, Delaney Tackett 1 4 0-0 14, Zoiee Smith 6 1 1-1 16, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 2 0 0-0 4, Paige Carter 3 0 3-4 9, TOTALS 23 5 4-10 65.
