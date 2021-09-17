In a road game up north, the Eastern Eagles look 57-0 to Berne Union on Friday.
Coming into the Friday, Berne Union was 4-0 and ranked 11th in the Associated Press Division VII poll and they played to that level from the start. At halftime, the score was 43-0.
Eastern will remain on the road next week against Sciotoville. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
