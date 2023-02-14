For one half of varsity basketball play Friday night, the Waverly Tigers kept themselves neck-and-neck with the Valley Indians. In the third quarter, the hosting Indians exploded for 32 points to take control and went on to win 78-59.

Both teams put up 13 points in the opening quarter. Waverly spread the scoring between five different players, including Logan Swords, Jamison Morton, Cade Carroll, Caden Nibert and Jake Schrader.


