For one half of varsity basketball play Friday night, the Waverly Tigers kept themselves neck-and-neck with the Valley Indians. In the third quarter, the hosting Indians exploded for 32 points to take control and went on to win 78-59.
Both teams put up 13 points in the opening quarter. Waverly spread the scoring between five different players, including Logan Swords, Jamison Morton, Cade Carroll, Caden Nibert and Jake Schrader.
The second quarter saw both squads score 14 points, leading to a 27-27 halftime tie. Swords and Schrader led for the Tigers. Swords produced seven points, followed by Schrader with five and Morton with a bucket.
Both teams had their largest scoring quarter coming out of the break, but the Indians outscored the Tigers 32-17. Swords led the way again with eight points, followed by Carroll with four, Nibert with three and Ryan Haynes with two.
The Indians were deadly from behind the arc inthe third quarter. Valley hit six three three-pointers in the period. Arnett hit three, Copley added a pair and Edwards knocked one down.
Valley was ahead 59-44 as the game moved to the final period.
Nibert led Waverly with five in the fourth quarter, followed by Haynes with four. Schrader and Swords each added a bucket to cap the scoring in the 78-57 loss.
For the Tigers, Swords led the way with 21 points, followed by Nibert with 11 and Schrader with nine. For Valley, Jace Copley generated 21 points, followed by George Arnett and Colt Buckle with 19 each.
Waverly ends its regular season with a mark of 2-19 overall and finishes Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 2-14.
The Waverly Tigers will travel to 14th-seeded Circleville (10-9) on Saturday, Feb. 18 for a 5:30 p.m. sectional semifinal game. This is a time change from what was previously announced as 7 p.m. due to a scheduling conflict at the school. The winner of that contest advances to the sectional final at Miami Trace to play the third-seeded Panthers (16-3) on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
