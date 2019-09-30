Piketon Football Statistics @ Unioto - Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Sammy Savage 4-1, Levi Gullion 4-0, Nate Waddell 3-16, Alan Austin 1-13.
Passing: Levi Gullion 17-for-32 for 154 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 6-57; Chris Chandler 4-46, 1 TD; Brody Fuller 2-25; Camren Loar 3-13; Austin Henderson 2-3.
Tackles: Sammy Savage 9, Kydan Potts 8, Connor Galloway 7, Austin Henderson 7, Bryce Wooldridge 7, Johnny Burton 5, A.J. VanHoy 3, Jeremy Copley 2, Logan Maynard 2, Steven Salyer 1, Tyler Galloway 1, Camren Loar 1.
Tackles for Loss: Sammy Savage 1, Connor Galloway 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 1-8; Kydan Potts 1-0.
Hurries of Opposing QB: .
Pass Deflections: Bryce Wooldridge 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Austin Henderson 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 1 .
Scoring: Chris Chandler - 1 TD for 6 points; Jorge del Rio - 1 point-after kick for 1 point.
Piketon Football Statistical Totals - 4 Weeks
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Sammy Savage 39-235, 2 TDs; Austin Henderson 42-166, 3 TDs; Levi Gullion 8-8; Nate Waddell 5-36; Alan Austin 3-30; Levi Pettit 2-3; Camren Loar 2-2.
Passing: Levi Gullion 49-for-99 for 619 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 14-199, 1 TD; Chris Chandler 10-148, 1 TD; Camren Loar 11-147, 1 TD; Austin Henderson 8-77; Brody Fuller 3-31; Kydan Potts 2-14, 1 TD; Sammy Savage 1-3.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 35, Sammy Savage 34, Connor Galloway 29, Kydan Potts 22, A.J. VanHoy 14, Bryce Wooldridge 14, Logan Maynard 12, Johnny Burton 11, Easton Lansing 10, Jeremy Copley 10, Colin Alley 9, Tyler Galloway 7, William Brewster 6, Camren Loar 4, Steven Salyer 3, Eli Bear 2, Jon Carpenter 2, Braiden Dunham 1, Briar Thompson 1.
Tackles for loss: Sammy Savage 5, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1, Tyler Galloway 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 4-26, William Brewster 1-5, Kydan Potts 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 3, Austin Henderson 2, Eli Bear 2, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1.
Interceptions: Camren Loar 2, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Pass Deflections: Jeremy Copley 4, Colin Alley 3, Logan Maynard 2, Bryce Wooldridge 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Connor Galloway 2, Austin Henderson 2, Levi Pettit 1, Bryce Wooldridge 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 2, Braiden Dunham 1, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 4 TDs for 24 points; Sammy Savage - 2 TDs for 12 points; Kydan Potts - 1 TD for 6 points; Johnny Burton - 1 TD for 6 points; Camren Loar - 1 TD for 6 points; Chris Chandler - 1 TD for 6 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.