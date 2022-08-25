Southern Ohio Conference and Scioto Valley Conference golf action continued this past week.
The following sections include results for Pike County teams, including Waverly, Western, Eastern and Piketon.
Aug. 22 - Piketon Boys
Five Scioto Valley Conference teams got together for a practice round at Dogwood Hills on Monday evening with the Unioto Shermans taking the win.
Unioto finished with a team score of 175, followed by Piketon (183), Zane Trace (187) and Huntington (239). Adena was one golfer short of being able to produce a team score.
Zane Trace's Jon Grondolsky Jr. captured medalist honors with a 37. Unioto's Charlie Lewis was the runner-up medalist with a 39.
Individually for Piketon, Gabe Dettwiller led the charge with a 44, followed by Brevin Wooldridge (45), Owen Armstrong (46), Gavin Howard (48), Kole Keller (52), and Hunter Skaggs (57).
The other SVC teams had their practice round at Dogwood on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Aug. 24 - Piketon Girls
The third Scioto Valley Conference girls match of the year was held at Crown Hill on Wednesday where Westfall took the win with a team score of 171. Southeastern was the runner-up with a score of 216, followed by Unioto (241) and Piketon (243).
Adena's Sydney Ater was the match medalist, shooting a 38.
Individually for Piketon, Brynna Spencer led the way with a 55, followed by Kordi Brewster (58), Renee Hill (60), Emma Cutler (70) and Riley Wagner (79).
Aug. 24 - Waverly Boys
Waverly finished second in a five-team golf match involving Southern Ohio Conference teams at the Elks Country Club near McDermott on Wednesday.
South Webster took the win with a team score of 172, led by match medalist Mault, who finished with a 38.
Waverly followed with a team score of 183. Caden Corkerton led the Tigers with a 42, followed by Ben Nichols (44), Zander King (45), Cody Beekman (52), Connor Snyder (53) and Owen Moorhead (62).
Portsmouth West finished with a team score of 194, followed by Northwest (204) and Minford (209).
Aug. 24 — Western and Eastern Boys
The Western Indians and Eastern Eagles got together with the Portsmouth Clay Panthers for a tri-match at Big Beaver Creek Wednesday.
Eastern produced the top team score with a 183, followed by Western with a 220. Clay did not have enough golfers available for a team score.
The top four individual golfers in the match included Eastern's Cayden Haislop, Dalton Southworth, and Eddie Salmen, along with Clay's Tristan Large, who had a career best round according to Coach Emnett of Clay.
Aug. 25 — Piketon Boys
The second Scioto Valley Conference boys golf match of the season took place at Dogwood Hills Thursday evening where the Unioto Shermans took the win with a team score of 171.
Unioto's Charlie Lewis and Westfall's Jacob Hicks tied for co-medalist honors with a score of 39 each.
Behind Unioto, Westfall was the runner-up team with a score of 182, followed by Zane Trace (185), Piketon (192), Adena (206), Huntington (214), Southeastern (214) and Paint Valley (219).
Owen Armstrong and Gavin Howard led the charge for the Redstreaks, as both shot 47. Gabe Detwiller and Declan Davis each fired a 49. Brevin Wooldridge turned in a 50, while Leighton Kelley carded a 53.
The third Scioto Valley Conference golf match of the year is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 at Pickaway Country Club.
