Note: Southeast District athletes and teams of interest are included in this weekly report of top high school football season compiled by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The entire list is available at newswatchman.com/sports.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three more weeks.
That is all that is left in the 2022 high school football regular season as teams from all around the state have just a few more chances to make final pushes towards league titles and playoff spots.
There are plenty of players who will be instrumental for their teams in the final three weeks of the season and they also put up impressive performances in Week 7. Let's check them out with this week's OPSWA High School Football Notebook
} Paint Valley quarterback Cavan Cooper finished 4-of-10 for 81 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Cooper also rushed 11 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Paint Valley running back Dom Chambers led the Bearcats in rushing with 10 carries for 184 yards with two touchdowns.
} Snapping a four-game losing streak, the Waverly Tigers produced a season high scoring output by defeating Lucasville Valley 60-7. In that win, Waverly scored two defensive touchdowns. The first one came when senior Peyton Harris scooped up a fumble and ran it back 42 yards for the TD. Then on the very next series, Waverly freshman Carson Peters delivered a pick-6, intercepting a pass at the 50-yard line to score the second straight defensive touchdown.
} Waverly sophomore quarterback Mason Kelly completed 12 of 20 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns, and his brother and senior wide receiver Hudson Kelly made five receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, as the Tigers defeated Lucasville Valley 60-7 on Friday night.
} Portsmouth Notre Dame junior running back Gavin Hart rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, and surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season, in the Titans' 29-21 win over Franklin Furnace Green on Saturday night. Senior teammate Dylan Seison made six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, rushed eight times for 115 yards, and returned a kickoff 47 yards to set up another Titan touchdown. Notre Dame's win over Green also marked the second straight time that the Titans have defeated the Bobcats after the Bobcats opened a season at least 5-0. The other was 2018, as Green entered Saturday night's game at 6-0.
} Portsmouth senior quarterback Tyler Duncan completed 20-of-25 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, in the Trojans' 35-12 win over Ohio Valley Conference rival Chesapeake.
} Jacob Clark returned a punt 65 yards and a kickoff 78 yards for touchdowns to lead Germantown Valley View to a 49-13 victory over Carlisle.
} Hunter Rose churned up 270 yards and four touchdowns, one for 86 yards, propelling New Lexington past Morgan 40-23. Logan Niceswanger was 22 of 43 for 231 yards with three TDs and Kole Searl caught 10 passes for 121 yards with a score to lead Morgan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.