CIRCLEVILLE, OH – Following a long layoff, the Ohio Christian University Lady Trailblazers opened their regular season on Saturday afternoon, playing their only non-conference opponent prior to starting River States Conference play.
Starting a lineup with new faces, OCU opened the first set slow, falling behind early as UCC built a four point lead in the middle of the set to gain control. However, the Lady Trailblazer rallied back, knotting the game at 24-24 before scoring the final two points of the set.
The second set was owned by the Lady Trailblazers from the start, as OCU grabbed momentum from the start to lead their way to a 2-0 lead. The Cougars responded in the third set with a win of their own, followed by a blowout 25-12 win in the final set by Ohio Christian to seal the victory.
Senior Brooke Mazzocca led her squad to the 1-0 regular season start with a stellar performance. Mazzocca racked up 17 kills and 24 digs to lead the team in both categories. Dakotah Zaph and Hannah Hall also finished with double digit kills, while Freshman Allie Thompson began her career with a game high 47 assists and 13 digs.
Now standing at 1-0, the team will have two weeks of practice to prepare for their conference opener against Carlow University on Sept. 25.
For more on the Lady Trailblazer Volleyball Program and the rest of Ohio Christian University Athletics
