Getting faster and stronger with each season she completes, Waverly’s Olivia Cisco used her final and best high school cross country season to punch her ticket to running at the next level.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Cisco made her decision official, signing with the University of Rio Grande where she will join the RedStorm when the next school year begins.
“Olivia is very talented. I have had the opportunity to watch her run over several years, including meets at Rio Grande,” said Rio Grande Head Cross Country and Track Coach Bob Willey, who is in his 39th season of coaching for the college.
“Not only is Olivia an outstanding runner, she is also an outstanding student and a great person. You build your program around people like that. We have very high hopes for her.”
As a Waverly Tiger, Cisco capped off a stellar senior cross country season, running her way to 30th at the state meet on Nov. 6 in a school record time of 19 minutes and 12 seconds to capture All-Ohio honors.
“Olivia is a perfect runner and a real team leader, who ran with the boys all year to push herself,” said Waverly Head Cross Country Coach Linda McAllister. “You can’t ask for a better person or a better runner. Olivia is a real team leader. It is amazing, considering that she started as a freshman and ran 27-minute 5Ks and now she has cut her time down to the 19-minute range.”
Along with her All-Ohioan performance, highlights of Cisco’s final cross country season as a Tiger included Southern Ohio Conference Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference, Southeast District Division II Girls Runner of the Year, First Team All-Southeast District, and Academic All-Ohio.
McAllister is also an assistant for Tanya Murphy, the Waverly Girls Head Track and Field Coach.
“Olivia is with Linda 90 percent of the time (during track season). Over the past three years, Olivia has really developed into a strong all-around great runner,” said Murphy. “Olivia does focus on distance, but we have put her in the 4x400-meter relay at times. She runs a really excellent 400, along with her distance races. Olivia is a true team member, thinking about her teammates first. You won’t find a harder worker than Olivia. So I know she will continue to develop at Rio. They will help her, and she will help them tremendously.”
Murphy is excited to see what Cisco can do in the spring, as she still has her final outdoor track season at Waverly High School ahead of her in a few months.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what Olivia brings to the track. She was sixth in the regional track meet in the 1,600-meter run last spring and also qualified as part of the 4x800-meter relay.”
Cisco was relieved to have the decision made and the signing complete.
“I have been in the recruiting process for a few months now, starting over the summer. I visited quite a few schools, and when I went to Rio, the first time I went I really liked it. A couple of months ago, I did an overnight visit. I really loved all of the girls. I fell in love with the campus and the coaches (Bob Willey and Jordan Cunningham). The coaches have been really sincere throughout the process,” said Cisco.
“Rio Grande had the atmosphere and the homey feeling I’m used to having. Since I’m going into education, I felt it would be a really good fit for me and I think I would fit really well into the NAIA division.”
Cisco will join a young Rio Grande women’s cross country team, as the 2021 roster had five freshman and three sophomore members. Several of those are familiar faces from area schools, such as Minford graduate Kara Dillon, Wheelersburg graduate Alyssa Dingess and South Webster graduate Rylee Hagan. Coach Willey was hoping to sign two additional runners who have run similar times as Cisco to add to the incoming class of recruits.
“I really want to represent Rio well. My goal is to be one of the top runners, or at least training with the top runners. I definitely want to be a good contributor to the team,” said Cisco. “I want to help Rio Grande get a good spot in the conference meet. I know they placed sixth this year. I really want to help to raise that placement next year. Trying to go to nationals and becoming an NAIA All-American are some of my goals in college. I’m super excited to run there.”
The focus ahead will be on finishing her final high school track season with her best performances yet.
“Now track season will be a breeze because I’ve already committed to college,” said Cisco. “I’m going to try my best of course, but I’m glad to have the recruiting process completed. It is really stressful because it is a huge deal to be making a decision about the rest of your life and being a college athlete. I have no regret with the decision I made, and feel I made the right choice.”
