Spectrum News 1 to televise all seven state championship games live; OHSAA Radio Network’s Weekly “Football Playoff Preview Show” linked below
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven OHSAA football state championship games this weekend, while the OHSAA Radio Network’s weekly preview show is now posted along with details for its coverage of the finals.
For viewers who don’t have Spectrum, the games will be available at www.OHSAA.tv for online viewing, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 for non-Spectrum subscribers.
State Finals Schedule
All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.
Division II State Championship: No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) is Thursday, Dec. 5, 7:00 PM
Division VI State Championship: No. 1 Anna (13-1) vs. No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (14-0) is Friday, Dec. 6, 10:00 AM
Division III State Championship: No. 9 Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-3) is Friday, Dec. 6, 3:00 PM
Division I State Championship: No 9 Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (13-1) is Friday, Dec. 6, 8:00 PM
Division VII State Championship: No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:00 AM
Division IV State Championship: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 3:00 PM
Division V State Championship: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:00 PM
Playoff Coverage on the OHSAA Radio Network
The OHSAA Radio Network’s coverage and weekly playoff preview shows are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio
Highlight Clips on SoundCloud
Several audio highlight clips from each state championship game will be posted on the OHSAA Radio Network’s SoundCloud page at https://soundcloud.com/ohsaaradio - the clips are available for stations to use in their news coverage of the finals.
OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show #5 (December 4) is 35:07 and is posted directly at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/News/radio/2019Football/20191204PlayoffShow.mp3
In this week’s show, host Marty Bannister chats with Visit Canton Executive Vice President for Marketing and Communications Tonja Marshall and breaks down all seven state championship games.
This week’s show includes reports from Celina WCSM’s Ron Brunswick, Youngstown WBBW’s Marc Means, Mansfield WMAN’s Aaron Hines, Ironton Fox Sports WIRO’s Jason Philyaw, Newark Kool 101.7 and Buckeye Country 107.7’s Dave Doney, Massillon ESPN 990 WTIG’s Ray Jeske, Fremont WHOF 92.1’s Kyle Knight, Cleveland WKYC’s David Kinder and Columbus Gameday Broadcasting’s Aaron Cassady.
The show includes one local break (2:00) so stations can insert their own spots.
All seven football state championship games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network. Stations that have not yet entered into affiliate status should contact Tim Stried at tstried@ohsaa.org. There is no fee to carry OHSAA Radio Network programming and there are 24 local avails in each game. Network game broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or an online feed.
Schedule and OHSAA Radio Network Broadcast Crews
Thursday, Dec. 5 (6:30 PM Network Join): Marty Bannister, Greg Frey and Scott Leo
Friday, Dec. 6 (9:30 AM Network Join): Todd Bell, Ryan Cavanaugh and Chris Solwecki
Friday, Dec. 6 (2:30 PM Network Join): David Wilson, Justin Zwick and Ashley Collins
Friday, Dec. 6 (7:30 PM Network Join): Marty Bannister, Greg Frey and Scott Leo
Saturday, Dec. 7 (9:30 AM Network Join): David Wilson, Justin Zwick and Marty Bannister
Saturday, Dec. 7 (2:30 PM Network Join): Scott Leo, Greg Frey and Chris Solwecki
Saturday, Dec. 7 (7:30 PM Network Join): Chris Solwecki, Ryan Cavanaugh and Ashley Collins
Engineer: Aaron Cassady
Producer: Ryan Baker
