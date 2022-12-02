Piketon’s strong start continued with the opening of Scioto Valley Conference play with two more girls varsity basketball victories, coming over Westfall and Southeastern.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Lady Redstreaks entertained the Westfall Lady Mustangs and used a balanced attack to take a 44-27 victory.
In the opening quarter, seniors Kennedy Jenkins and Natalie Cooper led the scoring charge with seven and six points, respectively. Isabella Dean also connected on a three-pointer, while Jazzlyn Lamerson added a bucket. Piketon took an 18-13 lead.
Scoring slowed for both teams in the second quarter, as each added five points. For Piketon, Cooper scored three with a bucket and a free throw. Lamerson had the other bucket. Piketon remained up by five at the half, 23-18.
In the third quarter, the duo of Lamerson and Cooper combined to score nine for the Lady Redstreaks. With the Piketon defense holding the Lady Mustangs to five, the Lady Streaks pushed their lead to 32-23.
Piketon closed the victory in the final quarter. Jenkins and Lamerson each had a bucket and two free throws. Ali Taylor also added a basket and Abrial Johnson connected on a pair of free throws. The Lady Redstreaks went 6-for-6 from the line during that quarter, closing the 44-27 victory.
Piketon was led by Cooper with 14 points. Lamerson followed with 12 points, while Jenkins added 11. Adrian Moehl led Westfall with 12 points.
On Tuesday evening, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Southeastern and came away with a 47-35 win over the hosting Lady Panthers. The contest was close throughout the first three quarters before Piketon sealed it in the fourth.
In the opening quarter, both teams produced 11 points. For Piketon, Taylor and Cooper both had four points, Addison Johnson added a bucket, and Lamerson split a pair of free throws.
Piketon moved ahead in the second quarter, 19-17. Jenkins and Taylor scored four points each.
The third quarter saw the Lady Streaks push the margin to three, 30-27. Cooper generated six of the 11 points. Lamerson and Taylor each added two points, while Jenkins split a pair of foul shots.
Piketon closed out the victory with an outpouring of 17 points in the fourth quarter. Cooper led the charge again, producing eight of those. Lamerson added four more, while Abrial Johnson and Jenkins had two each.
In the 47-35 win, Cooper led Piketon with 19 points, followed by Taylor with 10 points. Jenkins and Lamerson had seven points each. Southeastern was led by Gabby Pernell with 12 points, followed by Morgan Ware with nine points and Braylee Rebman with seven points.
Piketon continues SVC action at home Saturday night at home in a 6 p.m. bout versus Unioto. The next game will be a non-league road contest at West Union on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Nov. 26, 2022 vs. Westfall
WHS — 13 5 5 4 — 27
PHS — 18 5 9 12 — 44
PIKETON (44) — Kennedy Jenkins 3 1 2-2 11, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-2 0, Isabella Dean 0 1 0-0 3, Brooklynn Birkhimer 0 0 0-0 0, Ali Taylor 0 0 2-2 2, Abrial Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Laney Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Jazzlyn Lamerson 4 0 4-7 12, Natalie Cooper 6 0 2-6 14, TOTALS 14 2 6-19 44.
