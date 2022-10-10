BATAVIA, Ohio (October 10, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will close out the 2022 season this week in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries takes place October 13-15 at Portsmouth Raceway Park.

The weekend will get underway on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Modified division. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage with Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, and Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will compete in their preliminary events. The Ohio Valley Legend Car Series will have a complete program on Friday night, while the Modified division will contest their 30-lap A-Main.

