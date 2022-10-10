BATAVIA, Ohio (October 10, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will close out the 2022 season this week in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries takes place October 13-15 at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
The weekend will get underway on Thursday night with preliminary events for the Modified division. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage with Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, and Heat Races. Additionally, the Limited Late Models will compete in their preliminary events. The Ohio Valley Legend Car Series will have a complete program on Friday night, while the Modified division will contest their 30-lap A-Main.
Saturday’s festivities kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM. The on-track action will begin at 6:00 PM with Hot Laps, followed by the crowning of the 2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion and O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year. Then, the 15-lap B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be contested, followed by the 100-lap, $100,000-to-win 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries. After that, the Limited Late Models will compete in their 25-lap feature event, followed by the 25-lap, $3,000-to-win Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
All gates will open at 1:00 PM with Hot Laps slated for 6:00 PM each day at Portsmouth Raceway Park. For more information on the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries, visit: www.thedtwc.com; www.portsraceway.com; or call (740) 354-3278.
Tim McCreadie will officially claim his second consecutive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship by registering for competition on Friday night. Brandon Sheppard is second, followed by Ricky Thornton Jr. The battle for fourth through sixth is still a tight race between Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson Jr., and Tyler Erb. Garrett Alberson has clinched the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title.
