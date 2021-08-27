With rain cooling the temperatures from this past week's heat wave, the Scioto Valley Conference conducted its second boys varsity golf match Wednesday evening at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.
Once again, the Piketon Redstreaks found themselves chasing the Unioto Shermans. The Shermans (171) finished eight strokes ahead of Piketon (179) to win their second straight match. Zane Trace claimed third (187), followed by Adena (197), Westfall (197), Southeastern (199) and Paint Valley (222). Huntington only had one golfer competing as an individual.
Two Unioto players, Braxton Platt and Jace Tucker, along with Zane Trace's Jon Grondolsky Jr., tied for medalist honors, as each of them shot 40.
Piketon's co-leaders were Logan Cummins and Gavin Howard, who both finished at 43. Owen Armstrong was next with a 45, followed by Brevin Wooldridge at 48. Gabe Dettwiller (50) and Christian Horn (53) completed the results.
The third SVC golf match is slated for Sept. 2 at Pickaway Country Club.
