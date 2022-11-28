The fourth and final game of the SOC/SVC Tip Off Classic began at 8 p.m. on Saturday and pitted the Western Indians against the hosting Huntington Huntsmen.
Western got off to a big lead but had to hold off a Huntington comeback, winning a 53-52 thriller as time expired.
“We’re happy with how hard we played. We played hard last night (against Piketon). This isn’t last year’s team. With the guys we have back, they are playing new roles,” Western coach Doug Williams said. “Tonight was good for us. Although it was closer than what we wanted to be, I think we learned. I think that will be valuable as the season goes on. We have to look at it as getting better each time we step out there.”
Western senior Chase Carter started the offense in the game with a triple, and then scored on an assist from Logan Lightle to make the lead 5-0. Carter hit another trey and Kameron Janes drew a foul on a drive, pushing the run to 9-0. The Huntsmen finally broke through with a trifecta from Lee Rucker. After Western’s Drew Haggy scored on a drive, Huntington’s Carsen Henneberger added another three to pull his team within five, 11-6. Western followed with a 7-0 run with buckets from Janes and Colt Henderson, along with another trifecta from Carter, 18-6. Each team added points in the final minutes, and Western held a 19-8 advantage going to the second quarter.
The Huntsmen began a run to open the second quarter, using two old-fashioned three-point plays along with an additional free throw to get the lead down to 19-15. Carter was able to give his team some breathing room by drawing a foul from Huntington post player Dalton Black, and connected on both freebies, 21-15. Then Huntington added three more points, cutting the Western lead to two. Back-to-back buckets from Janes gave the Indians a seven-point cushion once more, 25-18. After Carter’s fourth three-pointer of the night opened a 28-20 advantage, Huntington rallied to cut the lead down to two by intermission, 28-26.
After Huntington gained the lead midway through the third quarter, the two teams exchanged leads and ties. Once Janes scored to tie it at 35-35, Western moved ahead again and didn’t trail again. Henderson grabbed a defensive rebound and got it to Janes for a second straight basket. Carter secured the next defensive rebound, and once again, Janes scored to create a 39-35 advantage. Janes scored twice more, taking advantage of a screen from Henderson on the first bucket and then cashing in on a turnover for the second, 43-37. Carter had the final bucket of the quarter to make the lead 45-38.
With Black back in the lineup for the Huntsmen, he started to make his presence known in the paint, trimming Western’s lead down to five and then three, 50-47. Huntington’s Caiden Stewart cashed in on a Western turnover and scored to get his team within one, 50-49. On Western’s next possession, Henderson secured an offensive rebound and scored, 52-49. The final three minutes were a battle. Black fouled out with 2:18 to play. Stewart hit a three-pointer to tie the game with 1:39 left. The two teams battled down to the 10.8 second mark when Carter was fouled and went to the line. He hit his first free throw, but missed the second. As the Huntsmen drove for the potential winning shot, they were whistled for a charging call, allowing Western to escape with the 53-52 victory.
Black finished with 16 points to lead the Huntsmen, followed by Stewart with 10 points and Henneberger and Kalvin Manson with seven points each.
For Western, Carter led the scoring charge with 24 points, followed by Janes with 18.
“Kam Janes stepped up tonight scoring-wise. They were playing a junk defense and kind of left him. He took advantage of that. They were trying to deny Chase the ball, he still found a way to score some points,” Williams said.
“Colt Henderson stepped up tonight. We’ve been begging for someone to do the little stuff. We started him because he did that. Plus we liked the matchup of him guarding (Noah) Potter. He did a great job. I asked, ‘Colt, did you score?’ He gave the perfect answer. ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Guys if you want to play for us, find something you can do well and do it.’ He stepped up big. That gives us another player who is playing big time minutes.”
Western will continue non-conference action Saturday night with a road game at Paint Valley.
WHS — 19 9 17 8 — 53
HHS — 8 18 12 14 — 52
WESTERN (53) — Tyler Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Daniel Rodriguez 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 2 0 0-0 4, Drew Haggy 1 0 1-2 3, Kameron Janes 8 0 2-6 18, Colt Henderson 2 0 0-1 4, Eli McQuay 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 3 5 3-4 24, Zach Teed 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 5 6-13 53.
HUNTINGTON (52) — Noah Potter 2 0 1-2 5, Lee Rucker 1 1 1-1 6, Wes Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Caiden Stewart 3 1 1-3 10, Dalton Black 7 0 2-4 16, Carsen Henneberger 0 2 1-3 7, Isaac Kellough 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan Porter 0 0 1-2 1, Kalvin Manson 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 13 4 7-13 52.
