As two of the top basketball teams in the Southeast District this year, the Waverly Tigers and Piketon Redstreaks both have the opportunity to play multiple games at home to start their post-season run.
On Sunday, the Southeast District of the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its official post-season sectional/district basketball brackets for the high school boys varsity teams. Records listed are at the time of the draw.
Top seeds were awarded to Warren (12-1) in Division II, Fairland (10-3) in Division III, and New Boston Glenwood (15-1) in Division IV.
In Division II, the Waverly Tigers (13-3) were seeded fourth and will begin play at home on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. versus the 13th-seeded Marietta Tigers (5-9) in a sectional final clash. A win for the Waverly Tigers would result in another home game for the district semifinal round on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. versus the winner between the fifth-seeded Sheridan Generals (13-3) and the 12th-seeded Fairfield Union Falcons (4-6). The district final is scheduled March 6, 2021 at 7 p.m. and will be played at a neutral site to be determined.
In Division III, the sixth-seeded Piketon Redstreaks (12-5) will start post-season play at home on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. versus the 24th-seeded West Union Dragons (2-12). A win for the Redstreaks would mean that they would remain at home and play again on Friday, Feb. 26 against the winner between 11th-seeded Chesapeake (7-8) and 22nd-seeded Westfall (5-11). The district semifinal for that bracket most likely will be played at third-seeded Eastern Brown (17-1) on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. The district final for that bracket is set for Friday, March 5 at 7p.m. and will be played at a neutral site to be determined.
In Division IV, the 12th-seeded Western Indians (6-8) will have the opportunity to play one game at home. They begin post-season play on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. versus 21st-seeded Eastern Meigs (0-11). The winner of that game advances to a sectional final at fifth-seeded Whiteoak (11-7) on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket will be played on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. The district final is listed for Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
Also in Division IV, the 17th-seeded Eastern Eagles (3-12) will begin post-season play with a road game at 16th-seeded Symmes Valley (5-8) on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will head to top-seeded New Boston (15-1) for a sectional final battle with the Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket will be played on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. The district final is listed for Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
To view the brackets in their entirety, see the online version of this story at newswatchman.com/sports, or visit https://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys and click the Division II, III or IV bracket to view it.
