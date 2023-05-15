Showing off all of the hardware, the Waverly SOC II First Team honorees and coaches stand together for a group photo. They include assistant coach Cody Dewitt, Sam Walsh, Cade Carroll (also holding the team championship trophy), Cam McKenzie, Caden Nibert and head coach Matt Morrison (with his SOC II Coach of the Year plaque).
Some of the Waverly Tigers who participated in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II tennis tournament were present for the trophy presentation. Waverly went through the regular season SOC schedule with a perfect record of 12-0. Those pictured include head coach Matt Morrison, Sam Walsh, Cam McKenzie, Cade Carroll, Carter Carroll (holding trophy), Caden Nibert, Mike Koecher, and assistant coach Cody Dewitt.
Sam Walsh, Cade Carroll, Cam McKenzie and Caden Nibert stand together with their Southern Ohio Conference Division II tournament hardware, showing that they are all First Team honorees. Nibert is holding the SOC II Player of the Year plaque for winning the singles title.
Showing off all of the hardware, the Waverly SOC II First Team honorees and coaches stand together for a group photo. They include assistant coach Cody Dewitt, Sam Walsh, Cade Carroll (also holding the team championship trophy), Cam McKenzie, Caden Nibert and head coach Matt Morrison (with his SOC II Coach of the Year plaque).
Showing off all of the hardware, the Waverly SOC II First Team honorees and coaches stand together for a group photo. They include assistant coach Cody Dewitt, Sam Walsh, Cade Carroll (also holding the team championship trophy), Cam McKenzie, Caden Nibert and head coach Matt Morrison (with his SOC II Coach of the Year plaque).
Submitted photo
Some of the Waverly Tigers who participated in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II tennis tournament were present for the trophy presentation. Waverly went through the regular season SOC schedule with a perfect record of 12-0. Those pictured include head coach Matt Morrison, Sam Walsh, Cam McKenzie, Cade Carroll, Carter Carroll (holding trophy), Caden Nibert, Mike Koecher, and assistant coach Cody Dewitt.
Submitted photo
Sam Walsh, Cade Carroll, Cam McKenzie and Caden Nibert stand together with their Southern Ohio Conference Division II tournament hardware, showing that they are all First Team honorees. Nibert is holding the SOC II Player of the Year plaque for winning the singles title.
Cade Carroll and Sam Walsh show off their plaques for finishing with First Team All-SOC doubles honors as semifinalists following the league tournament on May 3 and 4.
Submitted photo
Showing off all of the hardware, the Waverly SOC II First Team honorees and coaches stand together for a group photo. They include assistant coach Cody Dewitt, Sam Walsh, Cade Carroll (also holding the team championship trophy), Cam McKenzie, Caden Nibert and head coach Matt Morrison (with his SOC II Coach of the Year plaque).
After finishing off their perfect boys varsity tennis season and sixth straight Southern Ohio Conference title, the Waverly Tigers continued their run of dominance into the SOC tournament.
The first day of action was Wednesday, May 3 at Portsmouth West High School and featured the SOC II teams of Waverly, West, Minford and Wheelersburg.
Caden Nibert was the No. 1 seed in singles and received a first-round bye.
In Round 1, Waverly’s Cam McKenzie defeated Taylor from Portsmouth West 6-0, 6-0, and Mika Koecher defeated Horner from Portsmouth West 6-0, 6-0.
Then in Round 2, Nibert defeated Woodring from Wheelersburg 6-1, 6-0. McKenzie also defeated a Wheelersburg player, Meyers, 6-0, 6-1. Minford’s Charlie Neal defeated Koecher, 6-0, 6-1, which knocked Koecher out of the tournament.
At that point, Nibert and McKenzie were guaranteed All-SOC honors for making the final four.
In doubles, Round 1 saw a duo from Minford defeat Carter Carroll and Thalin Hurt 6-0, 6-0. However, the other Waverly doubles team consisting of Sam Walsh and Cade Carroll defeated their opponents from Wheelersburg 6-2, 6-0.
Then Round 2 began the semifinals where Walsh and Carroll defeated West’s Ethan Hazelbaker and Brandon Anderson 7-5, 6-0. That qualified them for All-SOC honors since they advanced to the doubles championship.
Nibert, McKenzie, Walsh and Carroll returned to action Thursday, May 4 at Portsmouth West for the second day of the SOC tournament.
In the doubles championship, Minford’s duo of Kade Glockner and Matt Justice defeated Walsh and Carroll 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1
“I’m so proud of Sam and Cade for getting to the final,” Waverly coach Matt Morrison said. “Both these guys have played major roles in us winning the SOC title as a team this year. Cade has played with multiple partners and won the majority of his matches. Tonight was Sam’s first loss of the season, which shows how much he’s meant to us this year.”
For much of the season, Walsh has played singles, while Carroll was paired up with Mika Koecher for many doubles matches. Walsh and Carroll have had limited reps together during the 2023 season.
“That’s tough when they’ve only played together a couple times this year. It takes a bit more time to gel as doubles partners, but it was a great match tonight” Morrison said. “We just came up a little short to a team that’s played the whole second half of the season together.”
In final four action for the SOC II singles title, McKenzie lost to Minford’s Neal 5-7, 3-6.
“Cam has been a solid piece of our puzzle this year. Tonight was his first loss on the season also,” Morrison said. “The time he’s spent playing in the offseason has helped lift our overall team to the SOC title.”
Nibert won his SOC singles tourney semifinal match by downing Wheelersburg’s Justin Howard 6-1, 6-0. Then Nibert followed by defeating Minford’s Neal 6-3, 6-3. With the victory, Nibert was the last player standing and completed his undefeated tournament run. For his efforts, he was the SOC singles champion and awarded the 2023 SOC II Player of the Year.
“Caden has been dominant this year. He’s spent the past two seasons playing doubles, and that has helped him with singles tactics like playing the net, etc.”
According to Morrison, his Tigers have claimed an SOC Player of the Year for the sixth year in a row (with the exception of 2020 when tennis and all spring sports were canceled). Nibert kept that streak alive with his championship.
The Tigers followed that the SOC tournament with the Southeast District sectional play. See the accompanying story for more details.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.