Scioto Valley Conference Girls’ All-League Basketball Team
2020-2021
First Team: Huntington junior Allison Basye, Southeastern senior Macie Graves, Paint Valley junior Olivia Smith, Adena junior Jadyn Smith, Westfall senior Marissa Mullins.
Second Team: Unioto junior Avery Miller, Adena freshman Emma Garrison, Westfall senior Mahaley Farmer, Southeastern senior Sidney Huff, Paint Valley junior Abbi Stanforth.
Third Team: Adena sophomore Sydney Foglesong, Zane Trace senior Lauren Lane, Piketon sophomore Bailey Vulgamore, Westfall junior Gabby Patete, Paint Valley junior Hanna Uhrig.
Honorable Mention: Makaela Lovely and Cheyenne Ater of Adena, Katie Hirsch and Carly Dyer of Huntington, Kendall Dye and Averi McFadden of Paint Valley, Jazz Lamerson and Addison Johnson of Piketon, Sierra Mitten and Gabby Pernell of Southeastern, Alexis Book and Carissa Wheeler of Unioto; Kylee Henry and Carmen Walters of Westfall, Emily Allen and Gracey McCullough of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Allison Basye (Huntington)
League Champions: Adena
Coach of the Year: Andrew Day (Adena)
Junior High League Champions: Westfall
