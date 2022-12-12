Squaring off with one of the pre-season Southern Ohio Conference Division I favorites, the Western Indians fell 57-51 in a close varsity basketball contest Friday night at Ironton St. Joseph.

Western held the lead at the end of the first quarter and again at the end of the third. The hosting Flyers led at the end of the second quarter and took the lead and won in the fourth by outscoring the Indians 15-7 in the final eight minutes.


