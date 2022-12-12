Squaring off with one of the pre-season Southern Ohio Conference Division I favorites, the Western Indians fell 57-51 in a close varsity basketball contest Friday night at Ironton St. Joseph.
Western held the lead at the end of the first quarter and again at the end of the third. The hosting Flyers led at the end of the second quarter and took the lead and won in the fourth by outscoring the Indians 15-7 in the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Drew Haggy fueled Western’s first quarter start with a trio of three-pointers. Logan Lightle added another one, while Chase Carter had a pair of buckets. The Indians led 16-12.
The Flyers responded with their highest scoring output of the contest, producing 20 points. Western was led by Carter, who scored 10 of his team’s 15. Haggy added three more points, while Kameron Janes had a basket as well. At the half, Western was behind by one, 32-31.
Coming out of the break, the Indians fought to get ahead, taking a two-point lead of 44-42. Haggy led the way with five points, followed by Carter and Zach Teed with four points each.
The hosting Flyers took control by outscoring Western 15-7 in the final quarter. Haggy and Janes each had a three-pointer as the only field goals. The Indians went 1-for-5 from the line during that final stretch, falling 57-51.
In the losing effort, Haggy led Western with 21 points, followed by Carter with 18 points. Ironton St. Joseph was led by Erikai Jackson with 23 points.
Western will be back in action Friday night, Dec. 16, at New Boston with the junior varsity tip being listed for 6 p.m. Then it will be back home for another “Super Saturday” as the junior varsity boys will take on South Gallia at 5 p.m. The varsity girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 7:30 p.m.
