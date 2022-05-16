Scioto Valley Conference All-League Softball 2021-2022
First Team: Unioto sophomore Alexis Book, Westfall junior Olivia Dumm, Southeastern senior Lexie Lockwood, Adena sophomore Emma Garrison, Unioto senior Avery Miller, Westfall senior Abbie Bickenheuser, Adena junior Greenlee Bossert, Southeastern junior Erin Richendollar, Zane Trace junior Lexi Scott.
Second Team: Paint Valley senior Olivia Smith, Unioto sophomore Hannah Hull, Zane Trace junior Gracey McCullough, Adena junior Caelen Miner, Westfall sophomore Delana Landefeld, Huntington junior Mackenzie Tackett, Piketon senior Taylor Williams, Unioto sophomore Abbie Marshall, Westfall junior Makayla Cook.
Honorable Mention: Kiera Williams and Emily Jones of Adena, Savannah Bushatz and Allie Baker of Huntington, Abbi Stanforth and Averi McFadden of Paint Valley, Zoey Fuchs and Natalie Cooper of Piketon, Hannah Lougheed and Audrey Scott of Southeastern, Carissa Wheeler and Megan Miller of Unioto, Sydney Fuller and Gabbie Henry of Westfall, Brynn Wipert and Abby Guffey of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Alexis Book (Unioto)
Coach of the Year: Rob Hull (Unioto)
League Champions: Unioto (12-2)
