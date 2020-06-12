DAY;DATE;OPPONENT;TIME;LOCATION

Wed.;June 10;Chillicothe Post 757;6:00;Mary Lou Patton

Thu.;June 11;Hillsboro Post 129;6:00;Home

Sat.;June 13 McArthur/Jackson;11:00 (DH);Home

Mon.;June 15;Lancaster;Post 11 Blue;6:00;Home

Wed June 17;McArthur/Jackson;6:00;Vinton Co. HS

Fri-Sun.;June 19-21;Kickoff Classic;TBD;Chillicothe

Tue.;June 23;Chillicothe Post 757;6:00;Mary Lou Patton

Wed.;June 24;Portsmouth Post 23;6:00;Branch Rickey

Fri-Sun.;June 26-28;Hillsboro Wood Bat;TBD;Shaffer Park

Tue.;June 30;Athens;6:00;Athens HS

Wed.;July 1;Lancaster Post 11 Red;6:00;Beavers Field

Sat.;July 4;Portsmouth Post 23;11:00 (DH);Home

Sun.;July 5;Chillicothe Post 757;11:00 (DH);Home

Wed. July 8;Lancaster Post 11 Blue;6:00;Beavers Field

Thu.;July 9;Athens;6:00;Home

Fri.;July 10;Marietta Post 64;6:00;TBD (possible college)

Sun.;July 12;Hillsboro Post 129;12:00 (DH);Shaffer Park

Tue.;July 14;Chillicothe Post 757;6:00;Home

Fri-Sun.;July 17-18;Regional Tournament;TBD;Shaffer Park

Load comments