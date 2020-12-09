With three players reaching double figures, the Western Lady Indians picked up their second straight Southern Ohio Conference Division I win Monday evening at Portsmouth Clay.
Western sophomore Kenzi Ferneau led the charge with 18 points, followed by senior Brooklyn Tackett with 15 points and sophomore Alicia Francis with 14 points.
A strong first half gave the Lady Indians the cushion they needed to secure the victory over the hosting Lady Panthers. Sophomores Kenzi Ferneau and Alicia Francis accounted for six points each in the opening quarter, while Brooklyn Tackett added a bucket. By the end, Western was up 14-8.
The Lady Indians generated their top output in the second quarter, combining to score 22 points. Ferneau led the charge with 10 of the 22, while Tackett contributed seven. Alyssa Marhoover also converted a three-point play, while Francis provided a basket. At the break, Western was up by 20, 36-16.
Scoring slowed for Western in the third quarter, as Clay worked to limit Ferneau, Tackett and Francis. The Lady Indians still put up eight points. Tackett led with four of those, while Taylor Grooms and Francis each had one basket. Heading to the final frame, Western was up 44-28.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians had just one field goal from Tackett. The other eight points came from the foul line, as Western stayed ahead for the 54-39 win.
The Lady Indians will return home to face Sciotoville East on Monday evening.
