Waverly tennis doubles duo Caden Nibert and Cam McKenzie stand together with their district tennis championship medals after completing their run at Ohio University on Wednesday, May 17. The two will take the court at Ohio State University Thursday, May 25 in the state tennis tournament.
Waverly tennis doubles duo Caden Nibert and Cam McKenzie stand together with their district tennis championship medals after completing their run at Ohio University on Wednesday, May 17. The two will take the court at Ohio State University Thursday, May 25 in the state tennis tournament.
Submitted photo
Waverly senior tennis player Cam McKenzie works on his serve during practice Monday afternoon. McKenzie feels his serve is the best part of his game.
On a warm and windy Monday afternoon, Waverly tennis players Cam McKenzie and Caden Nibert were on the court working on serves and shots with their coach Matt Morrison in preparation for the state tournament Thursday.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 103rd annual state tennis tournament will be played at Ohio State University’s Ty Tucker Tennis Center, starting Thursday, May 25 and continuing on Friday, May 26. Construction at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason forced the tournament to be moved this season. It will return to that facility when they are able to host again.
In the Division II state doubles bracket posted on ohsaa.org, Nibert and McKenzie, the Southeast District champs, will square off against senior Rohan Sethi and sophomore Rohit Talasila of Hunting Valley University School from the Northeast/East district.
This will be Nibert’s second straight appearance at the state tournament. Last year he played doubles and qualified with then senior Waylon Lamerson. Nibert got a taste of the level of competition that he and McKenzie will face from that experience.
“Come ready to play,” Nibert said, speaking of what he felt was most important about their upcoming battle. “Down here (in southern Ohio), we don’t have competition like that. Yes, there are good players, but at state some of those guys are born with a racket in their hand. They are good players who deserve to be there. I’d say we need to come with the right attitude, be ready to play, and be in the right mindset. I think we can do some good things up there if we do that.”
McKenzie, the team’s only senior, is only in his second season of tennis and now is headed to the state tournament with Nibert. As for what made him decide to take up the sport, McKenzie said, “I had to beat my girlfriend (who played for Valley) at tennis. So I started playing. When I started playing tennis, I really liked it. Then I spent a lot of time doing it. I was always playing during the offseason and out on the court doing something.”
McKenzie did not attend the state tournament last year when Nibert, Lamerson and Penn Morrison qualified and participated. Nibert had seen his older brother Brandon play at state before qualifying himself last year.
“It isn’t like playing in it yourself,” said Nibert of watching it.
McKenzie added, “It is going to be an eye opener for me.”
Reflecting on being a district champion and a state qualifier as a second year tennis player, McKenzie said, “I think it shows if you put your mind into something, you can do it. I wanted to get better at tennis and help the team out. That’s what I did.”
Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison didn’t know what to expect out of his team to start the season and where each player would fit in the lineup.
“I knew what I was getting with Caden. Then for everybody else I had no idea,” Morrison said. “We had a lot of holes this year. This was the least solid team I had going into the season.”
Nibert, McKenzie and Sam Walsh ended up playing the starting singles spots for most of the season.
“Net play carried us all year. All three of our singles guys could play at the net. Everybody else was hitting baseline shots. When you can come up there (to the net) and end points, it means everything,” Morrison said. “With two guys who are equal, one can play the net when the other one is back. You have a real advantage.”
The fact that both Nibert and McKenzie can play at the net made them a good duo for the tournament run. Both think having the doubles experience helped them and their net game.
“Going (back) to doubles wasn’t a challenge, because we both had doubles experience from the year before,” Nibert said. “It was a new thing for us to both play singles.”
“I feel it is a harder transition to go from being a good singles player to a good doubles player than it is the other way around,” Morrison said. “Prior to the tournament, Caden and I talked, and he said he wanted to play doubles. That was nice for Cam and him.”
McKenzie and Nibert did not play doubles together much during the season. However, they feel their chemistry playing together has been solid.
“I think we started becoming better friends throughout the season and talked a lot more than we had before,” McKenzie said. “I think my strongest thing is my serve on a good day. I will hit a good serve, and Caden is sitting at the net waiting to end the point. And if he’s ripping a ball, I want to be ready at the net because I know it is going to be hard for them (the opponents) to get it back.”
Nibert said his backhand is his strength.
“I think it helps out a lot,” he said. “We know if it is a good shot from the baseline, we know the net guy always has to be ready because it will usually be a lob, and we are going to be able to put it away at that point.”
Morrison said it often feels like the southern Ohio athletes who qualify for state are overlooked or disrespected. However, just getting there is a big accomplishment in itself.
“It is neat that we are becoming a regular name on the brackets,” said Morrison. “It shows consistency for our program.”
At the state tournament, the competitors from smaller, more rural schools run into tennis players from the city who can play in racket clubs.
“Some of those guys play year round. They have the opportunity to do that. That’s awesome for them,” Nibert said. “We are more active in other sports. I’m not saying they aren’t active. I’m not making excuses. It is just a big difference.”
Whatever happens, the two players have accomplished what they intended to do.
“It was definitely a goal of mine going into the season,” McKenzie said. “I wanted to go up there whether it was in singles or doubles. I definitely wanted to do that for my senior year.”
“It is fun to make it,” Nibert said. “It was a great experience too, not just playing tennis, but creating bonds with your teammates and coaches. That’s a big thing as well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.