On a warm and windy Monday afternoon, Waverly tennis players Cam McKenzie and Caden Nibert were on the court working on serves and shots with their coach Matt Morrison in preparation for the state tournament Thursday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 103rd annual state tennis tournament will be played at Ohio State University’s Ty Tucker Tennis Center, starting Thursday, May 25 and continuing on Friday, May 26. Construction at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason forced the tournament to be moved this season. It will return to that facility when they are able to host again.


